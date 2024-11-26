Two women have spoken of their joy of giving birth to ‘miracle’ babies in Sheffield despite the odds being stacked against them.

Raegan Mlynek, 34, and Tendai Chisambara, 36, are among relatively few women across the world to deliver healthy babies whilst undergoing renal dialysis treatment.

Healthy kidneys work overtime during pregnancy to keep the blood clean whilst the baby releases wastes into the mother’s bloodstream. For women on dialysis whose kidneys do not work properly, pregnancy is even harder on the body.

Raegan, who lives with a chronic kidney condition, got pregnant through IVF after trying for four years. In April last year, she welcomed a healthy baby girl, Maeva. Raegan said: “I actually didn't realise at the time how rare of a situation I was in. I was so grateful to all the staff that were involved in my care.”

Tendai who has chronic kidney disease, became unexpectedly pregnant in spring last year. She delivered a healthy boy, Zane, in January, and has not needed dialysis since.

Dr Veena Reddy, Consultant Nephrologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Successful pregnancies in women on dialysis are extremely rare, and these are the first births at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals in dialysis patients in more than a decade.