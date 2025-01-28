Montagu Hospital to provide first of its kind robotic rehabilitation for stroke patients

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have marked an exciting milestone with the start of a pioneering new project — the first of its kind in the NHS — a state-of-the-art robotic rehabilitation gym for stroke patients.

This innovative facility at Montagu Hospital marks a significant advancement in stroke rehabilitation, featuring cutting-edge robotic equipment and virtual reality-assisted tools designed to revolutionise patient recovery. As the first NHS service in England to adopt this pioneering technology, DBTH aims to set a new standard in stroke care.

As part of a broader £1.4 million investment in the Stroke Rehabilitation Service at the site, the new Tyromotion Robotic Rehabilitation Suite is set to be completed by mid-2025.

The area will feature advanced robotic devices, procured at a cost of £700,000, enabling patients to participate in highly intensive and focused therapy sessions.

New robotic devices to enhance the Stroke Rehabilitation service

Among the innovative equipment is the Fesia Grasp glove, a functional electrical stimulation (FES) tool designed to enhance hand motor recovery. This device uses high-tech electrodes linked to a tablet, enabling precise and rapid therapy.

The equipment also includes robotic gait trainers, devices for upper and lower limb mobility, and interactive tools designed to enhance cognitive and motor skills. Combined with virtual reality-assisted features, these technologies will make rehabilitation more engaging and effective, targeting mobility, balance, and coordination through repetitive exercises.

This transformative development has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the DBTH Charity and the Fred and Ann Green Legacy. The project was officially launched in December with a turf-cutting ceremony, attended by DBTH colleagues and construction partners, IHP Vinci.

Dr. Peter Anderton, Consultant for the Stroke Rehabilitation Service, said: “This is an exciting development and fantastic news for our patients. These devices significantly enhance therapy, providing more opportunities for individuals to meet their recovery goals. By combining advanced technology with our team’s expertise, we are setting the stage for truly outstanding care and improved outcomes.”

Turf-cutting ceremony to mark the start of a new state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility at Montagu Hospital.

Stroke remains a leading cause of disability in the UK, with one in four people expected to experience a stroke in their lifetime. Intensive therapy is key to improving outcomes, particularly in regaining mobility and cognitive functions.

It hoped that the new facility at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough will provide the increased therapy intensity needed to enhance recovery rates.

Looking ahead, the Stroke Rehabilitation Service hopes to extend the robotic therapy suite’s hours and collaborate with the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board to serve a wider region. A two-year music therapy pilot is also underway, using the brain’s plasticity to support speech and language recovery, further enhancing personalised care.