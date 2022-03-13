More than 70 tractors turn out to celebrate seventh birthday of girl battling cancer

The Charity Tractor Run on Saturday raised an initial £2,000 and followed on from the town turning pink last week to celebrate Eden’s seventh birthday.

The event was organised by Adam Ogden, director of Turner Brothers garage in Holmfirth, and his wife Hannah Ogden.

Mrs Ogden said: “It was fantastic. A lot more people turned out than we expected. We initially expected about 20 or 30 – it was a bit of shock.”

The tractors rode through Holmfirth this weekend

The couple have a six-year-old child and having followed Eden’s story following her diagnosis last year decided to do their bit to raise money for her treatment.

Eden was diagnosed with rare and aggressive children’s cancer neuroblastoma in April last year. Over the last few months her family, friends and local people in and around her home town of Holmfirth – dubbed ‘Eden’s Army’ - have raised £245,000 to cover the costs of going to the US for a revolutionary vaccine treatment.

The family plan to have sufficient money raised by July, so that once Eden has finished her frontline treatment in the UK, they can fund access to a clinical trial for the bivalent vaccine in New York. The treatment is designed to help people remain clear of the disease once they are in remission.