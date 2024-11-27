Mum who helped friend save baby's life launches virtual first aid course

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of the reasons behind the launch of her new virtual first aid course ‘Big Sick Little Sick?! – First Aid for Parents’.

The 50-year-old, of Leeds, has delivered in-person first aid courses for parents since 2010. She hopes the new virtual training will reach a bigger audience and enable more people to “act calmly and with confidence” in an emergency situation, with the knowledge of life-saving skills.

“I can’t believe we don’t all get taught first aid when we become parents. ‘Big Sick, Little Sick’ is all about teaching parents, carers, grandparents, and other extended members of a child’s community how to spot when they are unwell or injured, what appropriate action to take and importantly when and where to seek help."

Helen Underwood has launched a virtual first aid course for parents.

“It's only since 2020 that teaching first aid in the school curriculum became mandatory,” she continues.

“The majority of adults in our communities therefore did not benefit from learning these vital skills at school.”

Helen worked for more than ten years as a physiotherapist, in many NHS departments including children’s intensive care. She founded first aid company Underwood Training in 2006.

As well as paediatric first aid, and first aid for the workplace, she teaches resuscitation to healthcare professionals including at local hospices, dental practices and GP.

“Simple skills save lives,” she says. “Opening airways in unresponsive casualties, performing CPR and using an Automated External Defibrillator save lives.

"Putting pressure on a bleed to stem the flow and preventing hypothermia massively improve outcomes for a casualty. These are all easy skills for anyone to learn.“

Helen knows only too well the power of being able to respond quickly, and the inherent fear that can take over a parent when they are not armed with the knowledge of what to do.

She recalls helping a friend save the life of her little one. “A good friend phoned me and said ‘We’ve a favour to ask, but you can say no’.

"Their baby had suffered a floppy, blue episode and they’d been rushed into hospital.

"Without an obvious cause they’d been sent home a couple of days later and they wanted me to teach them how to do CPR.

"I went over and taught them that evening. Three days later, their baby stopped breathing and they had to initiate CPR. She is here today because I taught them what to do.