Don Jackson, 58, passed away in a hospital last week after he suffered complications while undergoing treatment for cancer.

His friend David Sollitt, who raised more than £50,000 to help cover the medical bills, said he “fought like a tiger” throughout his time in hospital but is now “finally at peace".

The musician flew to the Turkish capital Istanbul for a transplant in February, after NHS surgeons refused to operate because the cancerous tumours on his liver had become too large while he was on the waiting list.

Don Jackson waited seven months for a new liver in the UK, before he was told that surgeons would not operate because the cancerous tumours had become too large

But shortly after he arrived in Turkey, the operation was postponed because scans revealed he had developed two cancerous tumours in his neck.

Doctors treated him with radiotherapy, chemotherapy and a series of injections, to try and significantly shrink the tumours so a transplant could then be attempted.

But he did not respond well to the treatment and died in hospital after contracting sepsis, Mr Sollitt said in a statement.

“He fought like a tiger right throughout this awful process, as he loved life, and his family and friends worldwide so much,” he said.

Don Jackson travelled to Turkey for a liver transplant operation earlier this year

“The last few days were pretty difficult however, and despite our devastation at losing him, it is tinged with relief that he is no longer suffering, and is finally at peace.

“I am so proud of the way my friend has conducted himself with such courage, character and bravery whilst he has been enduring so much, but I never expected anything less – it's the kind of man he was.

“I am equally proud of all of you for the titanic efforts you have made to try to help to save Don. People have worked so hard, running events, donating money, raising awareness of our campaign, and generally supporting Don and his family in so many ways.

Mr Sollitt said around £5,000 of the money raised will be spent on repatriating his friend’s body and the rest will be “donated to the best cause possible”.

“It is easy to be angry after Don's death, particularly after the way he was so badly treated in his own country,” Mr Sollitt added.

“That said, Don would not want us to hold on to any bitterness. He would want us to grieve for him, remember him and his superb music, and move on with our own lives – whilst of course, never forgetting him, and keeping him in our hearts.”