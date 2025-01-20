A personal tragedy sparked a West Yorkshire mother into setting up a charity which could ultimately help millions of people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Beal co-founded My Mito Mission in Elland in West Yorkshire after losing her daughter, Emma, to the little-known condition, Mitochondrial Disease.

It is a complex life-limiting condition but, essentially, mitochondrials are like little battery packs inside every cell in the body converting food and oxygen into energy and if they don’t work properly they can have a major impact on people’s main organs and health. Around one in 5,000 people suffer from the condition. There is no known cure although research is ongoing, thanks to My Mito Mission and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms can start at any age and can involve any organ in the body with Emma suffering severe problems to her heart and brain.

Christine Beal with daughter Emma, left, and Beth

Ms Beal stresses that mitochondrial dysfunction is now known to be a factor in some of the most common and well-known medical conditions and diseases such as cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s, strokes, sepsis, diabetes, epilepsy and even Covid 19.

She said: “Our new slogan is Mito Matters To Me as it really does matter to everyone. How well our mitochondria work dictates our general wellbeing and vitality and how well we age so it really is important to us all. The more money we can put into mitochondrial research, the more a lot of other conditions could benefit.”

She added: “Although there is no cure, treatments to manage symptoms are available and there is active research taking place globally to find treatments. Thanks to research, we are learning more daily about mitochondrial disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her daughter Emma was studying animal science at Nottingham University and was just about to take her finals when she suddenly became ill at the age of 21 in 2010. She was too unwell to take her exams and spent a month in Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after damage was diagnosed to her heart and brain.

The charity operates differently from most others in that it focuses on people with the condition and each has their own Mito Mission to raise as much awareness and funds as they can. You can read about the missions on its website at https://www.mymitomission.uk.

One of the most poignant Mito missions is run by the family of eight-year-old Lillia Sheppard who is unable to walk, talk or eat but yet is always smiling. Lillia lives in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield with mother Emma, father Matt and 11-year-old brother Harrison and Mito has severely affected her, causing severe physical and mental disabilities.

Lillia was finally diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease when she was five and MRI scans showed a brain issue caused by Mito.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “The only way we can explain it in terms of the Mito is that her cells have no energy which means she is continually running on a battery so low it’s always in the red. She is often terribly fatigued and sleeps for 12 hours a day.”