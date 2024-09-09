'My son was born premature despite a perfect pregnancy - but now he's thriving'

Meet the premature baby whose toy rabbit was bigger than his 3lbs frame - but is now double the size of the same toy and thriving.

Jacob Black was given the stuffed bunny from birth. At first, the toy towered over his tiny frame after being born at just 31 weeks on March 23, 2024, weighing 3lbs 3oz.

Despite a "perfect pregnancy", his early arrival came as a "big shock" to his mum, Laura Copley, 33. Her waters had broken at 30 weeks and she was rushed to hospital before being sent home to rest.

A week later she noticed green mucus while using the toilet and was rushed back to Barnsley Hospital where medics confirmed she was going into labour.

New born Jacob and bunny, and with his mother in hospital

The bunny was given to Laura by a friend before Jacob was born, as a present for him. After arriving via caesarean at 11.27 pm, Jacob remained on a neonatal ward for a week before the couple could bring their tot home where he is now "thriving".

Recalling the stressful time, Laura, IT technician, from Barnsley, said: "Jacob was so small when he was born and seeing the bunny propped next to his tiny frame only highlighted it. But to see him cuddle bunny now, it's safe to say he's come on leaps and bounds. He can't go to sleep without cuddling it and it's a reminder of everything he's been through in only three months of his little life.

''Other than a bit of morning sickness, it was all smooth sailing until the last week of my pregnancy. Being a first-time mum, it made my mind go into overdrive even more so because I didn't know what was going on.

"I was scared that we were going to lose him. But thanks to amazing hospital staff, he was delivered safely. When we were finally able to hold Jacob for the first time it was magical.

Gareth’s son, Daniel, with Gareth, Laura and baby Jacob, who now weighs 10lbs 8oz and is thriving.

"After everything we'd been through it was so emotional and a moment we'll never forget. Now he's a very happy, smiley baby, just as he should be.”

Laura and her partner Gareth Black, 38, a grass cutter, who met in 2023 through social media, discovered they were expecting their first child together in August 2023 – six weeks after they began dating – leaving them "overjoyed".

At 30 weeks along, Laura began to feel as though she had wet herself, and medics at Barnsley Hospital soon confirmed her waters had broken. After being transferred to the maternity unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for two days, Laura was able to return home to remain on bed rest.

"I was determined to rest all I could to make sure Jacob stayed inside for as long as possible, and keep growing and taking everything he needs from me," she said. "I was beyond worried when I noticed green mucus in the toilet, Gareth and I quickly returned to Barnsley Hospital.

"By 9.30 pm I was gowned up ready for surgery and a nurse walked out of the room, and chucked Gareth some scrubs. It was very much a whirlwind. But my c-section was the most calming thing, Barnsley Hospital were amazing. 'I couldn't thank them enough.

"I didn't get to hold him for about 24 hours after. It was hard, and it felt like a stolen momen, but it was amazing to see him for the first time, nothing could've prepared us for how tiny and delicate he was.

"You're never prepared for having a premature baby, he didn't have clothes for the first few weeks, and it was dire trying to find sleepsuits for a 3lb baby."

Jacob was on oxygen for the first 36 hours of his life and because his digestive system hadn't fully developed, he had to be put on a feeding tube for three weeks. Despite the couple returning home for Laura to continue to recover from her caesarean, they took it in turns to visit him as much as possible.

On 23 April, Laura and Gareth were able to bring their tot, and his bunny toy, home.

Aside from having to go back to the hospital for bronchitis, Jacob now weighs 10lbs 8oz and is thriving.

"He's very chilled, and I think that's because he's used to being left to it on the ward, but he's starting to get a bit of a personality now,” she added. "He's starting to talk and little bit and has an adorable cheeky streak.