New care home in Harrogate to have inbuilt cinema, hairdressing salon and lighting system to aid dementia symptoms

The new home, Vida Court, will open to new residents with dementia in November at Harlow Carr near the North Yorkshire town.

The new home, Vida Court, will open to new residents with dementia in November at Harlow Carr near the North Yorkshire town..

It will have capacity for almost 100 residents, owners at Vida Healthcare have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home is to have inbuilt covid ventilation facilities, including large glass windows and air exchange to ensure clean air constantly flows throughout the building.

And circadian lighting will be installed to encourage residents’ sleeping cycles, which are often interrupted as one of the symptoms of dementia.

Some 200 jobs will be created at the new care home, with recruitment underway for the care-workers needed.

The home is being built by Yorkshire based Caddick Construction.

James Rycroft, managing director of Vida Healthcare, said: “Ee hope that Vida Court, which integrates the most cutting edge facilities and technology, will end the perception of care homes as a last resort.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our new staff members and residents to our home of the future and leading the way in care delivery to some of our most vulnerable people.