New support in Hull for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in Hull for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

The new‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group is launching on Friday 16th May at MKM Stadium and will run at the same location on the third Friday every month between 11am and 1pm.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Miah Sanghera, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this invaluable support service in Hull, allowing us to be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer.

“We recognise the many challenges and uncertainties that come with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis, and how isolating it can feel. This new group will provide a supportive environment where people can share their thoughts with others who understand, and access the vital information and support they need to help them feel less alone.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

Claire Swatman, Lead Macmillan Breast Care Nurse Specialist at Castle Hill Hospital, who will be attending the first session, said: “This new group will provide a safe space for those in Hull, and the surrounding areas, living with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis, allowing them to meet others who understand what they are going through.

“The sessions will provide a positive environment where people can get to know each other, speak openly and honestly about how they are feeling, as well as providing support to one another.”