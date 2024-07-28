New Yorkshire mums hit by "postcode lottery" of support after giving birth

New mothers across North Yorkshire are suffering from a postcode lottery of support, with over three quarters of women living in rural areas feeling unsupported, according to a new report from a health watchdog.

Just one in three mothers in some parts of the region felt they had enough support in the postnatal period, with Hambleton, Scarborough and Harrogate parents particularly unhappy.

With 55 per cent of mothers in Selby and 50 per cent in Richmondshire felt they had enough support postnatally, the picture is a stark contrast compared with just 30 per cent of women in Hambleton saying the same, 36 per cent in Harrogate and 40 per cent in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 77 per cent of mothers living in rural areas said they did not receive enough support.

Just one in three mothers in some parts of the region felt they had enough support in the postnatal period, with Hambleton, Scarborough and Harrogate parents particularly unhappy.

Disabled mothers and those who identify as LGBT are also more likely to feel unsupported.

The report, by Healthwatch North Yorkshire, found that many mothers were struggling to access face-to-face support from midwives and health visitors, and many were sent to hospital for appointments they wanted to happen at home.

One mother said: “The expectation that new mothers should travel to York Hospital and Selby Hospital a day or two after delivery, and subsequent days after this, is shocking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “The issue is community midwife appointments only being held at the hospital, which is not centrally located if you are a non-driver. It’s too far away to walk so soon after giving birth and incredibly stressful to attend/expensive in taxis.”

Access to baby groups and breastfeeding support also varies across the region, Healthwatch found, with mothers saying they would have given up breastfeeding without volunteer support.

One mother said: “When I was struggling with breastfeeding the health visiting team offered virtual appointments, but they didn’t work for me, it was really awkward.

Healthwatch North Yorkshire’s chief executive Ashley Green said: “The more rural areas have real challenges for mothers and their partners to seek out help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shouldn’t be down to your postcode for the support you’re receiving. Disparity is a real issue.”

Mothers in the report also highlighted that often health professionals did not share their information effectively, forcing them to recount their birth stories and concerns multiple times.

Mr Green said: “Recounting stories around birth can be quite traumatic and also quite intrusive to mothers.

“This reduces their confidence in the health visiting and midwife team supporting them if information isn’t passed on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The watchdog is now calling on the NHS and local councils to introduce monthly infant wellbeing clinics where mothers can weigh their babies and access support from experts.

The number of post-natal visits by health visitors and midwives should also increase, and where possible, involve the same professionals, Healthwatch said