NHS teams up with people with lived experience of mental illness for new campaign

The words and voices of people with lived experience are the focus of a new campaign by a North Yorkshire NHS Trust giving the message that even if you don’t feel it yourself, you matter.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) has today launched the You Matter campaign, which highlights the importance of getting help early if you are struggling with your mental health.

It signposts to a range of easily accessible help and support that can improve mental health and wellbeing. This includes self-help guides, Recovery College Online, community wellbeing hubs and support centres, mental health support in GP surgeries and Talking Therapies.

The NHS North Yorkshire Talking Therapies team - who are backing the message to people across the region that "they matter".

You Matter was created alongside people who have lived experience of mental illness, either personally or as a carer, and uses their own words throughout the campaign.

Bridget Marlow*, from North Yorkshire, has spent more than 30 years as a carer for family and friends, helping to support them through times of physical and mental health crisis.

She has struggled with her own mental health and used the Recovery College Online as part of her journey to recovery.

She has also been involved in developing the campaign, and said:“Speaking from my own recent experience, I want people to reach out for support without stigma, in order for them to develop skills, aided by professionals, to improve their self worth and confidence.

“I want them to not only feel visible and heard but to realise that they really do matter.”

Maisie Brown*, also from North Yorkshire, is making it her life’s mission to help people – after suffering years of heartache, trauma and abuse.

She said: “It’s a fact, it’s not a feeling. It’s not an idea, it’s a fact – they really matter. If we can help one person by helping them understand that they matter, then that’s amazing.

“We all have a story to tell, and every story matters. This campaign is so important, as we need to help other people realise that they matter too.”

Talking Therapies can help with common mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, and depression. It is open to anyone aged 16 or over, registered with a GP practice, who is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety or depression.

Rebecca Morley, team manager and practitioner at NHS North Yorkshire Talking Therapies, said: “Asking for help can be a huge challenge with all sorts of things in life.

“Once we take the first step we can often wonder why we didn't do this sooner.

“Talking therapies services are helping people do just that. Whether you feel completely overwhelmed, anxious, low in mood, depressed or stressed; asking for help is the first step.

“Once you do this you may have different possibilities. 1 in 4 people experience mental health problems in their lifetime. You are not alone. You can self-refer anytime.”

To find out more about the campaign and the support on offer, visit www.tewv.nhs.uk/youmatter

* Names have been changed

Support links:

Recovery College Online

A wide range of online educational courses and resources for people who might be struggling with their mental health. The content has been created with people with lived experience of mental illness and includes resources on subjects such as music for wellbeing, sleeping well, reducing stress and creating routines for positive change.

The website is developed and managed by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust and available worldwide. www.recoverycollegeonline.co.uk

Self-help guides

A series of self help guides covering a wide range of topics such as depression, anxiety and stress which helps people find out more about the causes of mental health issues and provide tools to work through feelings and emotions. Written by NHS clinical psychologists with contributions from service users, healthcare and voluntary sector staff.

Talking Therapies

A wide range of confidential and effective talking therapies are available to help you with feelings of stress, low mood, worry, anxiety and depression. Some also have employment advisors working alongside therapists to help people to find, stay in or return to work. You can self-refer into a Talking Therapies service in your area.

Mental health support in GP surgeries

