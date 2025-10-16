Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women’s health, says television presenter and health advocate Cherry Healey, is an “everyone issue”.

“A lot of people don’t feel listened to when they go to the doctors,” the 44-year-old says. “They often end up googling or checking on TikTok to try find information and self-diagnosing.”

But, “the internet is wild and you can really scare yourself”.

Dr Amir Khan and Cherry Healey. Credit: Dr Amir Khan and Cherry Healey/Viral Tribe/PA.

A 2022 YouGov survey found that 80 per cent of women say they don’t feel heard by their doctors. To address this, Healey has launched a podcast, No Appointment Necessary, alongside full-time Yorkshire-based GP and author Dr Amir Khan, a resident doctor for ITV’s Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.

One of the purposes of this podcast is for listeners to get everything they need to know about subjects like UTIs, alcohol, libido, weight-loss jabs and everything else withiin half an hour – a useful health resource for women and men.

Dr Khan says that the podcast is important because not only do him and Healey show their vulnerable sides as a doctor and a television presenter but they’re also ‘normal people’.

“I am a working GP in Bradford and we talk about things that affect everyone all the time, including ourselves,” he says.

Bradford GP Dr Amir Khan and Cherry Healey. Credit: Dr Amir Khan/InterTalent/PA.

There’s a ‘Chat GP’ segment where Dr Khan answers listener questions and Healey pushes him to tackle the toughest questions – including medical misogyny, which he says is “very real”.

“I’m saying this as a man but there is this idea for women that it’s OK for them to suffer, or it’s OK for them to have heavy periods or terrible menopause because it’s ‘natural’,” says the 44-year-old.

He stresses this should never be the case for women. “The tide is turning a little bit with these conversations but these are the kind of topics that we discuss on the podcast,” he adds.

Khan adds that he’s often had women in his consultation room in tears, because they’re angry and frustrated with the system.

Healey says she has been in that exact position herself, as someone who suffers from UTIs. “I had my first UTI when I was three years old,” she says. “I know what it feels like to have one, however the song, dance and hilarity of trying to get antibiotics is wild.

“If you know you know but when you’ve got a UTI, it’s a very very strong feeling and because I have had them for some time, I really know my way around it,” she says.

“Once I couldn’t get antibiotics because I wasn’t believed,” Healey explains as she recalls a time when she was maid of honour at a wedding. “I told the doctor I had had UTIs all my life and could they please send antibiotics to a local pharmacy, but they refused and said they just didn’t believe I had one until they seen the urine sample.”

Without access to antibiotics, Healey had no choice but to go through with the wedding. “The next evening my husband looked at me and said ‘you look unbelievably unwell and you’ve gone grey’ and I felt like I was dying. We went to A&E and I was in hospital for five days on a drip. That’s after 24 hours of not being able to get antibiotics,” she says.

“Antibiotics don’t taste like crisps,” Healey says. “I don’t want them unless I have to but there is this idea that women can’t be trusted with them.

“There are currently five erectile dysfunction cures available for men but not one single over-the-counter UTI cure,” she adds. “There’s no cure for endometriosis which is debilitating. There’s a lack of research and a lack of resources for women.”

Although there is a strong emphasis on physical health, both Dr Khan and Healey say they now also prioritise their mental wellbeing, having being shaped by their own life experiences.

“I found that perimenopause hit me mentally before it hit me physically,” Healey says. “I would say that I suffer from a normal amount of anxiety for a people pleaser who’s worried about what people think of me.

“When I hit 40, I was feeling anxious for three hours, then I would have that anxiety for half of the day and then I’d be anxious for a whole day. I remember sitting in a car park and calling my friend Kate and crying on the phone saying ‘there’s something wrong’.

“I was also waking up at four in the morning with these heart palpitations and thinking I was going mad. It affected my work and I wasn’t sleeping or eating properly.

“I wasn’t myself so I had a really interesting chat with a gynaecologist who said ‘you’re not going crazy, don’t worry, this is the perimenopause and these are things you can do in your life before you try HRT to try and diminish it.’

“It helped absolutely massively. The thing that helped the most though was knowledge because now when I wake up at 4am, I know it’s my hormones fluctuating and that I’m OK. I take some deep breaths, I ride it out and I go straight back to sleep because I no longer think I’m having a heart attack.”

Khan admits that he used to think he had quite robust mental health and didn’t really suffer from anxiety. “That was until I started on TV and on social media,” he says.

“I obviously wasn’t prepared already for other people’s opinions on every aspect of what I said or did or looked like. When it all suddenly started without any preparation, it did cause huge anxiety for me and I found it a really challenging thing to adjust to.”