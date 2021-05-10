No further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Yorkshire hospitals for the second day running

Figures released by NHS England show three deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on May 9, but none in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

There have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded across Yorkshire's hospitals for the second day running, according to the latest NHS figures.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were zero such deaths in England.

According to Government data, a total of 10,971 patients across all hospital trusts and community settings in Yorkshire and the Humber have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 up to May 9.

This equates to 199 deaths per 100,000 people since the pandemic began.

Separate Office for National Statistics data, updated weekly, shows there have been a total of 49 deaths recorded in Yorkshire and The Humber where the death certificate mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.