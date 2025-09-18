'Nobody ever mentioned': Cancer patient unnecessarily paid for hospital parking for three years

A man receiving cancer treatment at a Yorkshire hospital has been unnecessarily paying for parking for over three years – unaware he didn't need to.

The NHS Trust which runs Castle Hill Hospital in Hull offers free parking for those receiving cancer treatment, but the patient said “nobody ever mentioned parking concessions” to him.

After reading an article on changes to parking charges at Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital, David Fisher, 59, picked up on a section of the article which reads: Parking will remain free for a number of groups. This includes Blue Badge holders, patients receiving cancer treatment, the parents and guardians of children staying in hospital overnight, the parents, guardians, and next of kin of those receiving palliative care.

Mr Fisher, who has been receiving cancer treatment at Castle Hill Hospital for the last three years, contacted the newspaper unaware of the parking concession. He explained how he had been paying for parking on each visit.

He said at no point in the past three years has anyone told him that he is entitled to free parking. He said he had even joked with staff members about troubles parking.

Mr Fisher said that on the one occasion where he did not pay, he was fined for non-payment.

He said: “When I received my parking charge notice there was nothing to suggest the penalty could be waived if I was a cancer patient.”

A spokesperson from the Trust said: “We’re sorry to hear that Mr Fisher was unaware of the parking concessions which are available to him and will look into what further we can do to ensure patients are aware of all concessions in future.

“Currently, at Castle Hill, there is signage within both the car park and the Queens Building, advising patients that parking is free for those coming to hospital for cancer treatment and explaining how and where to register their registration number each time they visit in order to waive the fee.

"Our staff are also aware of the concessions and are happy to support patients through the process if they need any assistance.”

Responding to the Trusts’ comments Mr Fisher said: “Unfortunately for me my treatment was in the urology department well away from the Queens Building.”

He added: “Believe me when I say that nobody arriving for any kind of cancer treatment is going to start examining parking signage in that kind of detail, especially if like me, they have absolutely no idea that such a concession exists.