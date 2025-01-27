There has been a ‘surge’ in norovirus cases this winter 🤒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a ‘surge’ in norovirus cases in hospital in England.

Norovirus levels in hospitals in England are 80% higher than the same period last year, new figures have shown.

Levels are at the highest seen in hospitals in any January since 2020.

There has been a “surge” in norovirus cases in hospitals in England. New data has revealed that numbers are now 80% higher than the same period last year and are the highest seen in hospitals in any January since 2020.

New data published by NHS England on January 23, has revealed that 784 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus last week (week ending 19 January 2025), up from 650 the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “NHS hospitals have been hit by a surge in norovirus cases over the last week – with the highest level recorded in any January since 2020.

“This, along with higher than normal rates of flu and other winter viruses – and continued issues in delays in discharging patients – means hospitals remain extremely busy with patients.

“Staff are working incredibly hard to see patients as quickly as possible, and it is welcome news that flu cases have now peaked. Patients should continue to use 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions and call 999 or go to A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Doctors are urging patients to make themselves aware of the symptoms of norovirus. | Pexels/cottonbro studio

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours which means it can sometimes come on suddenly. Symptoms include: vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature and headache.

For many the unpleasant symptoms are short-lived and you will make a full recovery within two to three days, however young children and babies are at risk of developing more serious and prolonged symptoms and are risk of dehydration which may require medical treatment.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious and is easily spread through close contact with someone who is infected with the virus, by touching contaminated surfaces, or by eating food prepared by someone who is unwell.

It cannot be killed by alcohol-based hand sanitisers, with the NHS advising that the best way to protect yourself and avoid passing it onto others is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long should you stay off with norovirus?

If you have norovirus, do not go to work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped. You are are most infectious when you have active symptoms, however, you can still pass the virus on between developing symptoms and after they have stopped.