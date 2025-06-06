North Yorkshire social care providers considering handing back contracts over fees

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region’s Independent Care Group is asking all providers to attend emergency meetings in Skipton and York next week to agree action going forward.

The ICG said it wants a clear mandate on how to respond to “the unsustainable fee levels for some providers being offered by commissioners”.

The group claims that the “fees … are making quality care increasingly unviable”.

Mike Padgham, chair of the ICG, said: “This is the most serious situation we have faced in years.

“Providers are being left with no choice but to consider options such as handing contracts back to commissioners, including the Integrated Care Board, and even withdrawing

services in certain circumstances. We can’t carry on like this.”

Mr Padgham, who runs Saint Cecilia's Care Home in Scarborough, said: “This is a once-only opportunity for care providers, whether they’re ICG members or not, to have their say and shape the next steps.

“These decisions will affect the future of care in our region.”

Mr Padgham was previously instrumental in organising a protest in Westminster, to urge quicker reform from the Government.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to address the demonstrating care providers’ concerns and commit to completing their review.

The party has also said that Chancellor Rachel Reeves should scrap the National Insurance rise for care providers.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Baroness Casey has been appointed to build a consensus around the future of adult social care that is fair and affordable.

“The first report will be published next year and set out the immediate action this government should take to lay the foundations of a National Care Service.