'Nothing beats stepping into the ring for something you care about' - Leeds dad takes up boxing to support Candlelighters after son's cancer diagnosis

Paul McMullen stepped into the boxing ring to fight childhood cancer.

Since the devastating news, the brave boy has undergone more than ten operations, two years of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiotherapy.

Now aged seven, Kasper is a child who cannot walk, talk or eat, but his tumour is no longer present.

Paul, from Pudsey, Leeds, has been determined to do something in the fight against childhood cancer – and has recently stepped into the boxing ring to raise funds for Candlelighters charity.

Paul's son Kasper was diagnosed with a brain tumour - which was the size of a satsuma - at just 18-months-old.

The organisation supports families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire and invests into research to improve treatment and care.

“This charity has been there for us during the har dest time of our lives”, said 43-year-old Paul. ”Ever since Kasper’s treatment began, Candlelighters have looked after us, making sure we get fed in hospital, taking us out on day trips and just being there for us."

“Whichever ward we are in, Candlelighters will always be there, coming to find us and check in on how Kasper is doing that day,” he adds. “This charity goes above and beyond with the care they provide - they have been a real life-line for us.”

Paul, who works as a service leader with BMW took part in a recent Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) event at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds to support the charity.

The boxing organisation offers people with no background in the field to experience the world of boxing, whilst raising money for charities.

Paul, who also lost a family member to leukaemia at the age of three, says: “I wasn’t sure if boxing was for me, but I reviewed what others had said about them on Facebook and all the positive experiences encouraged me to go ahead. So I took part in my first bout and I’ve not looked back since.”

He has since competed in three more contests, raising more than £3,000 for Candlelighters over the four bouts. Paul has also inspired three of his friends to take part too, generating more funds for charity.

Participants like Paul are given the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training at gyms ahead of each bout, before a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators.

Paul trained at Bad Company Thai Boxing Gym in Leeds under the guidance of coach Richard Smith and his team.

Reflecting on the experience, he says said: “The eight week training programme is really rigorous, but also so fulfilling. Even if you are used to going to the gym, this type of training hits differently.”

"Boxing training makes you think about your diet too,” he adds. “I wanted to eat well so I could perform at my best.

“The entire process gives you a different perspective on your own wellbeing and I would recommend it to anyone looking to get both physically and mentally fit.

"For me though, it was really about Candlelighters and raising as much money as I could.”

On the night of his most recent bout, Paul faced his training partner in a closely matched contest which he eventually lost on points.

He was cheered on by a group of 30 people on the night, made up of family, friends and colleagues.

“Myself and the other participants all had to choose a nickname for the night which was printed on our vests. I always go by ‘Paul the Punisher McMullen’,” Paul says. “In my most recent contest I walked out to Head will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

“I had to buy tickets off another boxer in the end as so many of my close circle wanted to join - on the night the venue was really busy and there was a great atmosphere. It was brilliant - even though I lost.”

Participants are asked to raise at least £50 for their chosen charity, a target Paul surpassed, on each occasion.

Ultra Events, the company behind the UWCB events, has raised more than £41 million for charity, with nearly £800,000 raised in Leeds alone.

"If you want to get fit and learn to box, then Ultra is the perfect route to take,” Paul says. “But for me, nothing beats stepping into the ring for something you care about.”