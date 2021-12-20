Omicron: Politicians criticise uncertainty over Christmas Covid restrictions

A waiter carries meals to some of the few customers dining at Cassia Sambuca restaurant in North Shields, North Tyneside, which would normally be packed with customers taking advantage of lunchtime specials

Politicians from the Government and opposition sides have raised the issues facing hospitality businesses as well as the general public trying to firm up their festive plans.

Boris Johnson gathered his Ministers on Monday afternoon to discuss the latest figures on the spread of the Omicron variant and the impact it may have on hospitals.

Former Minister Mark Harper called for the data shown to the Cabinet this afternoon to be made public and said it was “unacceptable” that the public was being kept in the dark.

Amid reports that the Prime Minister is weighing up three possible options for further guidance or restrictions, Mr Harper tweeted: “These are big decisions affecting everyone’s lives, people’s livelihoods and mental wellbeing across the country.

“We all deserve to see the data Ministers see.

“Show us your workings.

“We can do so much better than this.”

Yorkshire-born Dehenna Davison, the Tory MP for Bishop Auckland said that businesses and people hoping to see their families had been in touch, and called for “certainty” from the Government.

She tweeted: In the last two days, I’ve had pubs and restaurants contact me asking if they should place food and drinks orders.

“I’ve had emails from people asking if they should postpone their wedding for the 5th time, or if they can see their mum on Christmas.

“We really need some certainty.”

Labour figures have also shared their concerns, with one Yorkshire mayor saying that businesses need immediate support.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Dan Jarvis said in a statement: “It’s simply not right that business and individuals already suffering the effects of almost two years of disruption should have to endure what amounts to a soft lockdown in the critical run-up to Christmas without any support.

“That support could take many forms - but they need to get a shift on.