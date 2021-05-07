‘One in a million’ Yorkshire mum dies just seven weeks after giving birth to daughter

Hannah Wilson with her partner Andrew on their wedding day

Hannah Wilson was diagnosed with cancer when she was 30 weeks pregnant and a week later, on March 4, her daughter Sadie Jessica Rose was delivered by ceserean section.

During the procedure, it was discovered that her cancer was more advanced than first thought and on April 25 she passed away, at the age of 41.

Hannah’s family have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the organisations that helped her in her final days and generous supporters have already donated more than £22,000.

Hannah Wilson with her partner Andrew and their children Jude and Sadie

On the page, they wrote: “Words cannot express the heartache we’ve been left with from losing Hannah. She really was one in a million who was so selfless until the very end.

“Thankfully baby Sadie’s journey has been a smooth one and she was discharged from neonatal care just two days after Hannah’s passing.

“She is a little superstar - something that no doubt she has inherited from her inspirational mummy.”

Before her death, Hannah and her Andrew, who had been together for 10 years, got married at Jessop Wing, which is an NHS maternity unit in Sheffield.

Staff organised the wedding within 24 hour and provided flowers, gifts, balloons, champagne and a wedding cake. They also converted Hannah’s room into a honeymoon suite.

Shortly after the wedding, Hannah was moved to Barnsley Hospice and Sadie was transferred to Barnsley Neonatal Unit, but she made several trips to see her daughter by ambulance.

Hannah, Andrew and their one-year-old son Jude managed to make a trip to Scarborough, so they could spend the day at the seaside together, with the help of The Ambulance Wish Foundation.

They family also received support and a small grant from Mummy's Star, the only charity in the country that is dedicated to helping women and their families diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy.

The family's JustGiving page states: “Please, if you’re able to, could you help us to fulfill her final wish and support the charities and services that made such a difference to her final weeks.

“Life can be, and has been incredibly cruel but, we’ve also seen an overwhelming amount of kindness from people and places that we did not even know existed until the last couple of months. You never know if one day you might also need their help.