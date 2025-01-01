'Only attend A&E if it's life-threatening' says NHS as flu and Covid-19 cases rise
West Yorkshire’s Health and Care Partnership (WYHCP) has said health services across the area are “extremely busy” and asked the public for its support in helping to manage the situation.
It said members of the public should only attend A&E when care is needed for a “life-threatening illness or injury”.
A statement from WYHCP - which is the intergrated care system which supports people across West Yorkshire - said a rise in flu, Covid-19 and RSV has put pressure on the healthcare system.
It said: “We are seeing extremely high levels of people attending our hospital emergency departments, many of whom have flu, of whom a large number have not had their flu vaccine.”
It has asked people to visit www.togetherwe-can.com to understand what services are available, book in for a flu jab, call 111 if you need to know what service to use, and look after vulnerable loved ones and neighbours.
Dr James Thomas, Medical Director for NHS West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: "We know this winter is proving to be tough for NHS services across West Yorkshire.
“By taking simple steps like using pharmacies for minor ailments, getting vaccinated, and using NHS 111 for advice, you can help us ensure that our services are there for those who need urgent and emergency care the most.
“Our staff across our health and care services are there to help all of us, so let’s help them. Together, we can make a real difference in keeping West Yorkshire safe and well this winter."
