Opticians donate Christmas hamper treats to York Salvation Army

A team of opticians have donated to York’s Salvation Army and created hampers for those experiencing homelessness in the local area.

Specsavers Acomb has stepped up to make the festive season brighter by providing a hamper full of tasty treats to York’s Salvation Army, part of their initiative to deliver Christmas hampers ahead of the big day.

The team donated a variety of sweet treats — including crisps, festive fudge, a yule log, chocolates and sweets — to create thoughtful hampers, designed to spread joy and provide individuals with a bit of normality this winter.

Charlie Malarkey, service manager at York Salvation Army, said: "I’m overwhelmed with the response we’ve received this year. The donations provided by Specsavers Acomb are much appreciated and have been given to those who are experiencing financial hardship this Christmas.

"Times are tough for everyone financially right now, but if you’re at the supermarket and can pick up an extra treat—chocolates, cakes, crisps, that sort of thing—it would make all the difference and brighten up someone’s Christmas.

"We want to provide those struggling this year, financially or experiencing homelessness with the treats we all love to indulge in during the festive season."

Dawn Ellis, senior optical assistant at Specsavers Acomb, said: "When we found out the Salvation Army were putting together hampers this Christmas, we knew we had to get involved.

"At Specsavers, we believe everyone deserves access to the things many of us often take for granted, such as a piece of chocolate or your favourite festive snack.

"For people facing hardship and those experiencing homelessness, Christmas can start to feel particularly lonely, especially if you don’t have loved ones to spend it with.

"We wanted to get involved in spreading festive cheer, to ensure people in our local community feel supported and special this Christmas through this thoughtful collection."

Residents who would like to get involved with York’s Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Appeal, can drop off donations at 63 Lawrence Street or visit: www.salvationarmy.org.uk/york