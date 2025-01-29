'Our hearts yearn for when waiting turns to living' - Mum prays for end to agonising wait for teenage daughter's kidney transplant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uqbah, from Bradford, has a number of health problems, including chronic kidney disease. Back in 2019, medics discovered her kidneys were failing and she was listed for a transplant two years later. Now 15, Uqbah is still waiting in hope.

Her mum Ummarah Irshad made a desperate plea for a donor in The Yorkshire Post two years ago. "As Uqbah’s kidney function further deteriorates, it’s taking a toll on her overall health,” she says. “She has more post-dialysis complications and is always tired now. As a family, we struggle to make plans because she often spends nights and mornings dealing with being ill and fatigue. We dream of a life where Uqbah can truly live, where she is free to embrace her favourite activities, savour the simple joys, and indulge in the foods she loves — like chips and potato waffles.

“A kidney donation for Uqbah would be a new lease of life. It would mean the world and a new beginning for Uqbah, myself and our extended family. It would allow Uqbah to enjoy daily activities and live life to her fullest, as she loves life and is a very beautiful and sociable young lady. We long for the day when every moment is filled with the happiness and the normality she deserves.”

Uqbah Muahmmad is waiting for a kidney transplant.

Uqbah featured in the the Waiting to Live campaign, launched in November 2023 with support from NHS Blood and Transplant. It saw hundreds of dolls placed across the UK, aiming to highlight the hundreds of children nationally waiting for a transplant.

Sixteen dolls were linked to specific children sharing their stories. Nine of the children who had a doll made to represent them have now received their transplant, while the other youngsters, including Uqbah, remain on the waiting list more than a year on. Along with hundreds of other children, they face the agonising wait for a transplant during 2025.

Ummarah, who lost her older daughter, Haniah, Uqbah’s sister, when she was four due to a rare brain tumour, is praying 2025 is the year Uqbah can receive her transplant. She says: “2024 was a year of endless health battles. Plans are dreams we can't make, and holidays feel like distant hopes. But as a parent, I endure—holding onto the quiet strength of waiting for a new beginning.

“I don't want to lose another precious child, like I lost my eldest gorgeous daughter, Haniah. In 2025, we pray harder than ever for a kidney and a new life. We hold onto hope, dreaming of a future where Uqbah is free from constant struggle, and her body is healed. Our hearts yearn for that day, when waiting turns into living.”