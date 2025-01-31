Over 1000 patients waited on trollies for 12 hours in Yorkshire A&E in December, figures show

Board papers from York Hospital showed some 1057 patients were forced to wait on trollies as the emergency department saw cases of seasonal virus admissions soar.

Over 1000 people spent more than 12 hours on trollies in A&E at a Yorkshire hospital in December.

And over a third of ambulance handovers to the hospital in the same month took over an hour, figures show.

Some 34.5 per cent of ambulances had to wait over 60 minutes to transfer their patients into A&E, with 3.5 per cent waiting - equating to 160 ambulances - forced to wait over 240 minutes.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust had set a target of zero patients having to spend 12 hours on trollies in their emergency departments.

But bosses have been forced to concede that it is unlikely that target will be met for 2025.

The papers show the Trust failed to meet its own targets in A&E across a number of other key areas in December.

Just 24.2 per cent of attendees saw a doctor within an hour of arrival, versus a target of 55 per cent.

And 23.4 per cent of patients waited in A&E for a total of over 12 hours, versus a target of 7.5 per cent.

The figures come weeks after bosses at the Hospital urged patients to come alone to the emergency department to free up space in the waiting area.

It comes as the number of people suffering norovirus in England’s hospitals is at its highest level this winter, as health chiefs warned they are recording twice the number of expected cases.

New data from NHS England shows an average of 898 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 15 per cent from 784 the previous week.

NHS England said pressure on hospital capacity remained high last week with an average of 96 per cent adult beds occupied and a total of 97,567 patients in hospital each day.

There was also an average of 13,426 patients in hospital each day despite being medically fit for discharge, taking up more than one in seven available beds.

Reacting to the figures, health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Hospitals up and down the country are continuing to grapple with challenging conditions, and I know NHS staff are feeling significant pressure as they work hard for patients.

