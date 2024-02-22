Made by Tracy Willits, a senior lecturer in media production at York St John University, and the film was recently shown in Parliament and submitted as evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Northumberland coast the film is raw and emotional and ultimately tragic, but with two love stories at its heart is told with both humour and warmth.

Pauline and George, who both have schizophrenia, are seen navigating new love in later life alongside a battle for mental health support during lockdown.

Ed was a successful 80s musician and used to a glamorous touring lifestyle. He features in the film anonymously as he gives his own unfiltered account of now living in poverty while he cares for his wife.

Tracy, who has a background in health documentaries for television, said: “Making this documentary has been a real eye-opener for me as well as for an audience. I knew our mental health care system was suffering from a lack of funding but through Ed and Pauline’s personal stories, I now realise we are in crisis.

“I want to see a commitment to reducing the large gap in life expectancy for people with a serious mental illness who tend to die 15 to 20 years younger than the general population – a statistic which tragically comes true in this documentary. Pauline passed away during filming after a late-stage cancer diagnosis and just four months after finally being awarded PIP. Her fiancé George soon follows dying of a heart attack a few months later.”

The film is supported by major mental health charities. And Tracy added: “I am also calling for a change to the punitive culture within the benefits system and a more compassionate approach towards people with disabilities and their carers.

"I want people to listen carefully to what Pauline and Ed have to say on behalf of the millions of people with mental illness in this country and their carers, and to change the current system to one that truly supports the vulnerable living on the fringe of society.”

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: “I am really grateful to Tracy for producing such a powerful film, giving an important and rare insight into the impact of schizophrenia on individuals and their loved ones and carers. Sadly, the truth is that as a society we continue to fall way short when it comes to caring for those with the condition, with many being vulnerable and marginalised, and access to mental health support woefully inadequate.

