Symptoms can become more severe during the winter months

Blue Monday is described as the “saddest day” of the year.

It usually falls on the third Monday in January.

Low moods can impact us at any time of the year, but one in 20 people in the UK experience seasonal affective disorder.

Blue Monday is often described as the "saddest day" of the year. The date, which usually falls on the third Monday in January, was invented by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2004, when he was asked by travel firm Sky Travel to come up with what he thought was the most depressing day of the year, according to mental health charity Mind.

However, the dark and dreary mornings can have a big impact on our mental health, with one in 20 people in the UK diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Often described as “winter depression”, the NHS estimate it affects two million people.

Claire Nevinson, Boots Superintendent Pharmacist has shared five tips to help manage some of the symptoms of SAD. Nevinson said: “Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern. The symptoms are usually more severe during the autumn or winter and often improve with the change of season in the spring or summer.

“The nature and severity of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) varies from person to person. For some, it may be mild, whilst for others it can be severe and have a significant impact on their day-to-day life. Depending on severity adjusting lifestyle measures could help manage some symptoms.”

Winter can be a challenging time for our mental health. | Pexels/Andrew Neel

What is seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a type of depression that usually follows a seasonal pattern. Symptoms can become more severe during the winter months, with Healthwatch explaining that one in 20 people in the UK have the condition, with men more likely to be affected than women.

Here are five ways to combat SAD symptoms this Blue Monday:

Exposure to light

For mild cases of SAD, making the most of natural light is very important, Nevinson explains that this can mean making an effort to get outside and spend time in your local park or garden during the winter months. If this isn’t possible you could even sit near a window or area with natural light in your home.

Light therapy

Light therapy simulates sunlight and may help alleviate some of the symptoms of SAD. Nevinson explains: “Light therapy involves sitting in front of one of these light boxes or an LED that simulates sunlight for around 30 minutes.

“It’s believed that this may cause the brain to produce more serotonin, while reducing levels of melatonin to help regulate your sleep/wake cycle.”

Whilst the evidence supporting light therapy is mixed, some studies have found that it can be effective when used first thing in the morning for short term benefits.

Eat healthy

Eating a balanced diet can help maintain energy levels and reduce feelings of fatigue. Nevinson recommends eating foods such as wholegrains and vegetables, which are more likely to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Treatment and therapies

There are treatments and therapies available for SAD, if you experience SAD you should contact a health professional who can support you to find a treatment that works for you.

Nevinson said: “Depending on the individual and symptoms, this could range from talking therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), to antidepressant medicine.”

Speak to a professional

If you are experiencing a low mood, or are in need of advice and support on where to get help, you can speak to your local pharmacist who will be able to recommend the most suitable plan of action for you and your needs, which might include speaking to your GP.

Where can you go to get support for your mental health?

If you are feeling low, there are lots of places you can turn to for help and support, from local charities to NHS services.

This year in a twist on Blue Monday, The Samaritans are hosting Brew Monday, encouraging us to reach out to the people we care about. The charity also offers a telephone helpline which is open everyday of the year, call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans, or email: [email protected] for a reply within 24 hours.

If you need help for a mental health crisis or emergency you can contact 111, or your GP for an urgent appointment, they will then be able to help advise you about treatments and refer you to access the services that you need.

If you are in a crisis, text "SHOUT" to 85258 to contact the Shout Crisis Text Line, or text "YM" if you're under 19. If you are under 19-years-old you can also call Childline on 0800 1111, the number will not appear on your phone bill.