Plans submitted for “much needed” new ambulance station in Hull

Plans have been submitted for a “much needed” new ambulance station in Hull.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) is planning to convert an existing retail warehouse unit on Sissons Way, off Clough Road, into an ambulance station. There are currently ambulance stations in East Hull, West Hull, and Sutton Fields.

Documents submitted to Hull City Council state that “85 existing parking spaces on site will be used to accommodate all YAS vehicles proposed to utilise the building; with an additional 24 on site staff parking spaces. This includes priority for night-time crews as well as three blue badge disabled spaces.”

A spokesperson from YAS said: “The planning application submitted in Hull is part of a potential development opportunity to improve the facilities for ambulance staff and response to patients in the Hull area.

Existing warehouse on Sissons Way. YAS application for ambulance station. Credit Google

“This development is still at a very early stage, but Hull has been identified as a priority area for investment by the Trust, due to the poor condition of some of the current estate and the opportunities to improve operational efficiencies and patient care.

“The application is part of a potential development of a new station for Hull offering much-needed space, modern amenities and introduction of ambulance vehicle preparation facilities.

“Any new station will be developed to work alongside the existing network of strategically placed ‘standby points’ across the city, from which ambulance crews are already dispatched, ensuring timely responses to patients.”