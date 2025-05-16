PR Expert launches new venture as Slimming World Consultant

An East Yorkshire PR expert is celebrating her new role as a Slimming World Consultant, after losing 2 stone in just 7 months - transforming her health and lifestyle at the same time.

Fiona Dwyer, a PR specialist, journalist and former senior reporter for ITV Yorkshire’s Calendar News, says no-one is more surprised than her at this new venture.

“If you’d have said to me 18 months ago that I would be launching a Slimming World group, I simply wouldn’t have believed you! Yet here I am – and I couldn’t be happier!

“I joined Slimming World as a member in March 2024 – and have genuinely loved the whole process. I always thought I’d never be seen dead going into a weight loss group. I mean, how embarrassing to get weighed in front of everyone every single week. But it wasn’t embarrassing at all! No-one knows what anyone else weighs. I could still eat my favourite foods and have a glass of wine (or gin and tonic!). I lost 3.5 pounds the first week and have never looked back. After a couple of months, I was even able to come off my blood pressure medication after a check-up with my GP. “

PR expert Fiona Dwyer at Slimming World HQ in Derbyshire during her Consultant Training

Before Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, Fiona says she had tried all the usual diets but nothing seemed to work.

“The support and accountability of going every week was key for me. I lost 2 stone in 7 months and I’ve kept it off! I’m exercising more, which is also encouraged with the Body Magic awards (I’ve done my bronze, silver and gold now!) and I’ve rediscovered clothes in my wardrobe that I’d totally given up on. I feel like me again. I’m healthier, more active and feel great. And I’ve met some amazing and inspiring new friends. That’s why I knew I had to help others feel the same way.”

Looking back, she says her weight issues really started when she had her children. Both are now adults, her youngest having just turned 18!

“During both of my pregnancies, I had a condition called Symphysis Pubis Dysfunction. It’s a condition many women can get, but not everyone gets it so severely. In fact, I knew I was pregnant with my second child at just 4 weeks, without taking a pregnancy test, because the pain had already started. And the pain was awful and incredibly debilitating. I ended up housebound, needing a wheelchair to go out. I had to sleep sitting up, I would ‘lock up’ so I couldn’t move. I certainly couldn’t do any exercise, which was difficult for someone who had always been fit and active. I had to have elective caesarians, but even after both births, it took me at least 10 months to be able to walk to the top of the road without pain. I guess all of this had a knock-on effect on my other joints. And with two young children, as well as working full-time, I found it difficult to get back to normal.

“The great thing about Slimming World is that it doesn’t feel like a diet. It’s more a mindset shift. I’m eating more than ever - plenty of pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat (I could eat fish, if I liked it, but I’m not a fan!) and, of course, fruit and vegetables. I’m never hungry and I don’t feel deprived. And that’s what made the difference for me. It’s also made me a smarter shopper at the supermarket – and I actually spend less now because I plan what we eat in advance.

“As a PR coach, I already help people with their PR confidence and I meet so many people who don’t like speaking in public, having their photo taken or appearing on a video because they don’t like how they look – so my new role at Slimming World also fits in perfectly with my PR business.”