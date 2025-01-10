Protest over plans to close theatres and wards at hospital which serves 450,000 people

The purpose-built hospital, which opened in 1988, has a brain injury rehabilitation unit, an urgent treatment centre and several wards, including surgery.

A large turnout is expected outside a hospital next week to demonstrate over plans which could see theatres and wards close.

The protest in Woodland Avenue outside Goole Hospital on Monday is seen as a chance to make bosses meeting staff inside aware of the strength of feeling against any cuts.

Some 500 people turned out to the first meeting staged by "Save Goole Hospital” action group last Saturday.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust insists no decisions have been made over the hospital, which serves a population of over 450,000 people in North and North East Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire, and East and West Lindsey.

However staff fear proposals could go before health commissioners as early as this month.

Earlier this week MP David Davis told the House of Commons planned ward closures and "degradation" of services would take beds, facilities and employees, away from the NHS. He said they would "do nothing but undermine" the government's “plan for change” to drive down waiting lists.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he recognised the pressures that had been placed on health commissioners in recent years which had put pressure on how services are delivered, but would “look seriously” at the issues raised.

But staff have been told it could be cut in half, leaving just outpatient services and possibly the highly-regarded opthalmology department open. Ward six, with 31 beds, and used for people recovering from knee and hip operations could close, the birthing unit could also go and the brain injury unit could be relocated.

Ward seven, a day surgery ward, closed in late October due to "staff shortages" and hasn't reopened.

The hospital only recently underwent extensive refurbishment, with £2.75m spent on replacing coal-fired boilers.

A member of staff said: "None of it makes sense if you listen to what the government are saying on the news. It is not in line with the core trust values of compassion, kindness, honesty and respect.

"We do about 100 surgeries a week at Goole, minor surgery, hip, knee, carpal tunnel, urology, bunions.

"Where are these 100 patients a week going to go? I think it’s part of a bigger agenda to make ‘super hospitals’. On paper it sounds fantastic but the reality is you are leaving people behind.

"What about the people who will be overwhelmed by (having to take) public transport and not be able to make an appointment? They are going to suffer and potentially die and I think that is absolutely disgusting."

A trust spokesperson said they were "currently engaging staff and partners in discussing current challenges and opportunities and exploring potential options”.

There had been “no communication on any closures” and they would continue engaging with staff, patients and partners in the coming weeks and months.