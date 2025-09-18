‘Put your devices down’ – Rotherham opticians issue rallying call to young patients as part of National Eye Health Week

Children in Rotherham have been urged to ‘ditch the devices’ as part of a nationwide screen amnesty to promote the importance of good eye health.

Independent opticians have encouraged people to take good care of their eyes as part of National Eye Health Week, which runs from 22-28 September.

The awareness campaign aims to promote the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye exams.

Tracey Plummer, practice manager at Staples Opticians in High Street, Wath upon Dearne, said: “Research shows half of all sight loss is avoidable, so we want to inspire our patients to make some small lifestyle changes that could make a big difference to their vision and eye health.

“As part of this year’s National Eye Health Week we’re advocating a screen amnesty at 8:20pm (20:20) – a perfect opportunity for parents to get their children to put their screens down and give their eyes a rest before bedtime.”

Sarah Hewitt, an optometrist at Wickersley Eye Clinic in Bawtry Road, added: “Research has shown that spending too long on digital devices can have an adverse impact on eye health. We want to keep our young patients seeing better for longer, so reducing screen time can really help with that.”

On average, people in the UK spend a staggering 35 hours a week staring at a computer screen, with 90 per cent saying they experience screen fatigue – tired or irritated eyes, blurred vision, headaches and poor colour perception.

Screen users can avoid eye strain by using the 20-20-20 rule, especially if they’re using a computer for long periods of time. Look 20 feet in front of you every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.

Organisers of National Eye Health Week have also issued a series of top tips such as eating a balanced diet featuring plenty of fruit, vegetables and nuts; quitting smoking; regular exercise and having regular eye exams, with a check-up encouraged at least once every two years.

During seven days of intense activity, the campaign will educate people about how to look after their eyes and inspire them to take action to protect their vision and prevent avoidable sight loss in the future.