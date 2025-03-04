Raynaud's: 'My hands are so painful, it reduces me to tears'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She hasn’t been diagnosed, but Kat suspects she has Raynaud’s, a phenomenon where blood stops flowing properly to the fingers and toes, particularly with the cold, or with stress and anxiety.

According to the NHS, it can cause symptoms including pain, numbness, colour changes and pins and needles.

For Kat, from Sheffield, problems started two years ago, though she says she has always experienced cold hands. “I started getting really bad chillblains. My whole fingers were swelling up like sausages.

Kat Taylor believes she has Raynaud's, with symptoms including cold hands, extreme pain and chilblains. Photo: Tom Broadhurst/SRUK

"I couldn't use my hands at all. They were so swollen that the skin was splitting and getting infected which was making things worse.

“Because it got infected, I was getting quite ill. I started having heart palpitations, fevers and things like that. My fingers were so swollen I couldn’t even bend them.”

Kat was given a course of antibiotics but it wasn’t long before the symptoms returned. They kept doing so until the weather warmed up – and then the same then happened again when autumn came round.

"I have also experienced changes in sensation in my hands,” says 41-year-old Kat. “For example, I can't always differentiate between hot and cold.

Sue Farrington, Chief Executive of SRUK.

"Sometimes I can pick up a hot mug and it feels icy cold, and when I'm running a bath for my daughter I have to get her to check the temperature herself because I can't tell how hot the water is.”

Kat is one of more than 31,000 people who, since November, have taken a 60-second online test to find out if they may have Raynaud’s.

Healthy charity Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK (SRUK) is urging more people to do so. The anonymous data gathered will be vital, it says, to inform research into Raynaud’s and other severe, related auto-immune conditions like scleroderma; improving diagnosis and treatment.

SRUK hopes the study will become the largest ‘citizen science’ project of its kind into Raynaud’s. Chief executive Sue Farrington says: “We are asking as many people as possible who think they may have Raynaud’s to take our simple online test and be part of the answer.

"The more insights we gain through our citizen science project, the better we can advocate for people living with the condition and provide tailored treatment and care options.”

The #BePartOfTheAnswer research project is led by SRUK in partnership with Professor Francesco Del Galdo, Associate Professor of Rheumatology at University of Leeds and Rheumatology Consultant at Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

Professor Del Galdo says: “The more people take the online test the better we will understand unknown implications of Raynaud’s. The data collected will shed light on the different aspects of Raynaud’s attacks as well as the impact on people’s health, lifestyle and social factors.”

After taking the SRUK test, Kat, who works as an editor and proofreader, is now hoping for a formal diagnosis of the condition, which her uncle also has and her late grandmother had experienced too.

“My hands are not functioning as they should,” she says. “I used to do fine detailed paper collage art and I can’t do it anymore because I can barely hold the scissors. It’s changed my life and the things that I do.

"I’m in quite a lot of pain quite a lot of the time with it and I’d like to know if there’s something that can be done about that or if it’s something I’ve got to live with. Is there anything that can be done about the swelling in my hands? Will that ever go back to normal?

"I’ve not been able to put a ring on my hand in nearly two years now. I’ve got one on that I now can’t get off as my fingers have swollen around it. I want to know if there’s anything that can change or if this is just it now.”

Kat is also urging people to take SRUK’s online test. “It would help to build a bigger picture of Raynaud’s and to perhaps find some sort of treatment or management of it,” she says. “The more they know about it, the better for everybody.”