Remarkable young man whose life was changed by drunk driver to support charity ball for brain recovery

At the age of just 16, Kiernan Roberts' life was forever altered when a drunk driver's reckless actions left him fighting for survival.

Seven years ago, on October 7, he found himself the victim of a catastrophic hit-and-run that inflicted life-altering injuries, including a fractured skull, brain damage, and a broken neck.

Nine months in hospital followed, with surgery to remove a third of his skull to alleviate pressure on his brain – and his family grappled with the possibility of losing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avid cyclist Kiernan was knocked off his bike in the incident, but has shown unyielding positivity and resilience, succeeding in his determination to ride again.

Paul Spence and Kiernan Roberts, who will be a special guest at the P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery charity ball.

This weekend, on the anniversary of the crash, Kiernan will be a guest speaker at a fundraising ball for P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families impacted by acquired brain injury.

Kiernan has been helped by the charity and his story of triumph will serve as the keynote address at the event at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Hull on October 7.

"Kiernan embodies the very essence of determination,” says Nathalie Dawber – P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery’s charity service delivery lead. "His optimism and relentless focus on progress over adversity have inspired us all. He stands as a living example of what can be achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery's ‘Casino Royale’ ball promises “an evening of elegance and entertainment”, with live music, a DJ, a three-course dining experience, and dancing. There will be a charity auction, offering an array of prizes, as well as a photobooth and activities such as Roulette and Blackjack tables,.

All proceeds raised during the event will be used to provide vital support to individuals and families affected by acquired brain injury.

The charity offers community support sessions, designed to empower people as they take steps to embrace their potential after injury.

The sessions aim to help people manage a life-changing disability, accept that they have a chronic condition, improve quality of life and enable them to feel understood and supported amongst new friends that share a similar lived experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People attending this event will help rebuild the lives of individuals and families that are affected by brain injury, says charity founder Paul Spence. “I would like to personally say a huge thank you to everyone who continues to support the charity."

The evening is being sponsored by Language Is Everything, a Hull-based translation service which has supported P.AU.L For Brain Recovery over the last two years.