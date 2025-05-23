Revolutionary Hip Surgery System Helping UK Hospital Wait Times

B. Braun's innovative CoreHip implant system, combined with a modified operating technique, is helping to revolutionise hip replacement surgery with remarkable patient outcomes and recovery times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Core Hip and MIOS instrumentation was developed by B. Braun in Germany, and leading orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kristian Kley has pioneered the “RapidRecovery” modified antero-lateral approach. This technique, which helps enable hospital discharge within 24 hours*, has now been successfully implemented in the UK at facilities like the Cromwell Hospital in London.

Using a minimally invasive 5cm incision, the technique helps deliver exceptional results with low infection and dislocation rates*. The procedure's muscle-sparing approach is a key innovation of Dr Kley using the B. Braun CoreHip system, helping to allow patients to maintain muscle following surgery and help encourage walking on the same day as surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RapidRecovery approach is anticipated to become a standard NHS procedure within the next decade and is expected to help significantly reduce NHS waiting lists, as surgeons could perform up to six procedures per day, doubling the current standard of three.

Phil Cleary, Product Manager for Joint Technology at B. Braun Medical

Professor Adrian Wilson, who experienced the procedure firsthand as a patient of Dr Kley, said: "The combination of B. Braun's CoreHip implant and this less invasive approach delivered incredible results. As a surgeon myself, I was back to performing operations within just 4 weeks, which is a testament to this innovative procedure.”

Phil Cleary, Product Manager for Joint Technology at B. Braun Medical Ltd, said: "The CoreHipimplant's design allows surgeons to treat every patient using a single instrument tray, maximising both efficiency and flexibility. When combined with the antero-lateral approach, we're seeing remarkable results with day-case surgeries and accelerated patient recovery.

“It means so much to us that patients are already benefiting, and we look forward to making this innovative system available nationwide."