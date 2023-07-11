Robots can help to cut NHS waiting lists and get patients seen quicker, Technology Secretary Chloe Smith has claimed.

The Minister said the development of robotics “could open up huge opportunities” to improve patient care, when she spoke at the University of York where she was previously a student.

Research at the university’s Institute for Safe Autonomy (ISA), which launches in October, have shown that patients can get their blood pressure taken and alert doctors to any problems with the help of a robot assistant.

“I hope AI can bring benefits to our public services with health waiting lists probably being one of the prime examples,” Ms Smith said. “For example, here at this institute, we’re seeing how triage can be sped up in A&E in a hospital by the use of a robotic assistant. If people are able to have their measurements or diagnostics done quicker and conveniently and in a way that is in line with getting the right care you expect when you’re in hospital, then this could open up huge opportunities.

Chloe Smith testing out the equipment. Credit: DSIT

“I had breast cancer myself in the last few years and I can see, as can many people who have been through that experience, that you only get those treatments and those drugs that are going to last for the years to come through a really robust approach to science.”

However, the innovation also comes amid widespread concerns that rapidly-developing AI technology is unpredictable and cannot be controlled. Ms Smith said the UK can be “pro-innovation” while “asking our existing regulators to regulate the technology in the context it gets used in”.

She also said “an overall blanket approach” should not be taken as that would not “fit a technology that is moving extremely fast.”

And Yorkshire plays a big part in the development of cutting-edge robotics, according to Ms Smith.

“This region has seen the highest growth in digital sector jobs across the country and that is evidence for the way that the tech sector is spread across the UK,” she said. “It’s true that London plays a prominent role in that, but the tech sector benefits the whole of the UK and will continue to do so.”

Director of Assuring Autonomy International Programme Professor John McDermid said “there’s got to be regulation” but that huge technological advances have happened before.

“Many moons ago, before we were all born, we transitioned from horse-drawn carriages to cars,” he said. “What’s happening in autonomy is that level of shift but across multiple domains at the same time.”

Professor McDermid said we are two to five years from robots being in people’s homes to help them with things like getting dressed and feeding themselves.

Programme manager Dr Ana MacIntosh added that this would “free up caring” and “you wouldn’t need fewer carers.”