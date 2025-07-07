Rotherham Hospice soars to new heights with ‘outstanding’ CQC rating

Rotherham Hospice is thrilled to announce that, following a rigorous inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), we have been awarded an overall ‘Outstanding’ rating, the highest possible standard of care in England.

This is the first time in our history that we have achieved an ‘Outstanding’ overall rating. It marks a significant milestone for our hospice and our community.

This exceptional result speaks to the heart of our 2024–2030 strategy, ‘Living Life’s Wishes’, which commits us to delivering personalised, compassionate care, fostering inclusivity, and investing in our people. The CQC rated us as ‘Outstanding’ in both ‘Well-led’ and ‘Caring’ domains, directly reflecting our first strategic aim: to ensure care is delivered based on what matters most to the patient.

This means that our leadership team was recognised for creating a culture of continuous improvement, openness, and accountability – a culture where staff feel valued, supported, and empowered to provide exceptional care. In the ‘Caring’ domain, the CQC highlighted how our staff and volunteers go above and beyond to treat every person with dignity, kindness, and genuine compassion.

Together, these ‘Outstanding’ ratings demonstrate that at Rotherham Hospice, every decision, every moment, and every conversation is guided by the voices and wishes of our patients and their families – because that’s what matters most.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, Chief Executive of Rotherham Hospice, said:

“To be rated as ‘Outstanding’ for the first time in our history is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire hospice family; staff, volunteers, and supporters. Achieving this during my first inspection as CEO fills me with immense pride and gratitude.

I want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who contributes to the hospice, from those who deliver care at the bedside to the supporters and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes. This ‘Outstanding’ rating belongs to you all. It’s proof that our commitment to truly listening, empowering choice, and ensuring dignity in every moment is not just words on a page; it’s lived every single day because of your kindness, compassion, and unwavering support.”

Rotherham Hospice cares for over 1,700 patients a year and needs to raise over £6 million a year to continue their Outstanding care.

Bruce Warner, Chair of Trustees at Rotherham Hospice, said:

“As Chair of Trustees, I am immensely proud of this achievement and of the outstanding care delivered every day by our remarkable team. This rating reflects the strength of leadership, the depth of compassion, and the unwavering commitment

that runs through every part of Rotherham Hospice. Since becoming Chair in October 2023, I have seen first-hand the integrity and dedication with which our staff and volunteers approach their work, and this recognition from the CQC affirms what we already knew, that our hospice is a place of excellence, driven by purpose, and grounded in love for our community.”

The CQC’s findings highlight the compassion and professionalism that underpin our work, from the bedside to the boardroom, values deeply rooted in our strategic pillars of Comprehensive Care, Community Focus, and Knowledge and Expertise.

This ‘Outstanding’ rating is more than an accolade; it’s a powerful validation of our mission to make sure everyone in Rotherham can easily and confidently access the very best palliative and end-of-life care. Looking ahead, we remain determined to build on this success, to expand our services and strengthen our capacity to meet the growing needs of the people of Rotherham, ensuring that everyone has access to care that honours their wishes and enriches their final days.

Today, we celebrate this milestone as a reflection of our past and a promise for our future. Rotherham Hospice is, and always will be, here to add more life to every day.