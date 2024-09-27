Rugby captain has half of bowel removed after cancer diagnosis in his thirties

A healthy rugby captain has had half of his bowel removed after being diagnosed with cancer while in his thirties.

Andrew Walker, 31, was told he had bowel cancer after he went to his GP because he started feeling quite fatigued. He then had half of his bowel and his lymph nodes removed and is currently waiting on test results which will determine if he needs more treatment.

Around 94 per cent of people who are diagnosed with bowel cancer are over the age of 50, so Andrew was left shocked when he was told he had the disease.

Andrew, who plays for Bradford Dudley Hill RLFC in West Yorkshire, said: "It's not common for someone in their thirties to have bowel cancer. I actually asked the specialist if I could leave and then come back, because I just couldn't process it. I was expecting to go for a scan, have some samples taken and go home - I didn't expect it to turn into a whirlwind."

Andrew started feeling tired earlier this year but doctors thought he had anaemia, where your body doesn't have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to your tissues. He also broke his rib and punctured his lung while playing rugby and fractured his eye socket while playing the sport - but he thought they were "random injuries."

Doctors then asked the civil engineer to do a stool sample, where they discovered he had blood in his poo and needed further tests.

Andrew then cut his finger and it got infected, which meant he had to spend 11 nights in hospital and have four surgeries as doctors couldn't get rid of it.

Although the "random injuries" weren't linked to his bowel cancer, he says his body "couldn't deal with any impact" because it was fighting the disease.

Andrew, of Bradford, said: "I just put everything down to having a busy lifestyle and being tired. I also put it down to being a little bit older. The injuries weren't linked to the cancer. But my body couldn't deal with any impact, it was fighting the cancer so it couldn't withstand anything else."

Andrew is the captain of Bradford Dudley Hill RLFC and says one of "the hardest conversations" he's had was telling his teammates.

He said: "That's one of the hardest conversations I've ever had to have. I'm their captain and I was telling them I couldn't play and they were asking why.

"I've known some of the lads for years and they were all so shocked and distraught by it. It affected them a lot like how it affected my family, we are such a close knit team and are like a family."

Andrew, who has two sons with wife Becki, 42, is encouraging people who have symptoms to get checked out as early as they possibly can.

He said: "I would say go and get checked, if you are unsure then a blood test takes a minute and that can spot early signs. It's not just the affect it will have on you, it's also the affect on your family and your friends.

"If they catch cancer early, then it's treatable. Even if I get the all-clear, then it's not the end of it because you have five years minimum of tests. It's good because they are keeping an eye on you, but it takes it out of you. There is a longer lasting affect."