A man died in hospital hours after he was restrained at a jewellery store in York, an inquest was told.

Samuel Diatta, 39, was restrained by a member of staff and three members of the public at Mappin & Webb, in Coney Street, shortly after 4.30pm on July 26 last year, after he was involved in an altercation with a security guard.

Paramedics were called after Mr Diatta lost consciousness and he was taken to York District Hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm that day.

Assistant Coroner Jonathan Leach said hypertensive heart disease and “the effects of being restrained” appear to have caused Mr Diatta’s death, when he opened an inquest at Northallerton Coroner’s Court this morning.

He adjourned the inquest and said “further enquiries” need to be carried out.

Four men were arrested after the incident, so they could be interviewed with their legal rights, and were then released on bail. The investigation is ongoing and they remain on bail.

In a statement released after his death, Mr Diatta’s family said he was “a gentle giant” who was “loved by all who met him” but he had also been struggling with mental health issues.

“Sam was a wonderful member of our family who will be greatly missed by us, his friends and family around the world,” they said.

“It has caused our family great distress to read some of the news articles online, suggesting Sam was involved in a robbery.

