Sam Diatta: Family's heartbreak after 'gentle giant' dies after being restrained in York jewellers

Sam Diatta, 39, died on Tuesday after he experienced medical difficulties in the Mappin and Webb store on Coney Street.

Police were called and found members of the public and a member of staff restraining Mr Diatta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Diatta, who was from York, was taken to the city's hospital following the incident but was pronouced dead at 6.40pm.

Sam Diatta, 39, died on Tuesday after he experienced medical difficulties in the Mappin and Webb store on Coney Street.

Three men were arrested and are on police bail pending medical and police reports into the cause of Mr Diatta's death.

North Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment by the Yorkshire Post for further details on the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

The former Manor School pupil was a keen sports fan and a committed Christian, his family said yesterday as they spoke of their heartbreak, saying he was "kind and generous and loved by all who met him."

They said Mr Diatta had struggled with mental health issues for his whole life.

A family tribute read: "Sam was a wonderful member of our family who will be greatly missed by us, his friends and family around the world.

“Sam was half Senegalese and his family in Senegal meant the world to him. He was a keen sportsman and supported both the England and Senegal football sides. He also played for York RI rugby team.

“Sam spent the first 9 years of his life living on Leeman Road and attended St Barnabas church and school.

“When we moved to Acomb Sam attended Poppleton Road primary school for two years, before heading to Manor C of E Secondary school, where he was a popular face in his year group. He belonged to Lidgett Grove church cubs and Scouts and enjoyed camping.

“Sadly, in his later teenage years Sam developed mental health issues which stayed with him throughout his life.

“A gentle giant, who was kind and generous and loved by all who met him. He had a strong Christian faith and with two others led the Christian Union at York College.

“As a young teenager he professed his faith in Jesus by being baptised at Acomb Baptist Church.

“We anticipate his funeral/thanksgiving service to be there at a date to be announced later.

“It has caused our family great distress to read some of the news articles online, suggesting Sam was involved in a robbery.

“This is incorrect information as confirmed by North Yorkshire Police and we respectfully ask that these rumours stop.