Mappin and Webb incident: Police name man, 39, who died while being restrained in York jewellery shop

North Yorkshire Police said: "At around 4.40pm, officers received multiple reports of a disturbance at the Mappin and Webb store on Coney Street store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately the man, who has been named as Samuel Diatta, aged 39 and from York, began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased shortly after 6.40pm.

"A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of his death."

Police

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “This is a very tragic incident. The three men who were arrested in connection with the report have been interviewed and released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations.

“Samuel’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected to allow them time to grieve their loss.

“I am also aware that there has been some incorrect reporting as to what has happened, which is distressing for the family. We ask that people do not speculate or spread incorrect information. However, it is important that we speak to anyone who has witnessed this incident, or who saw Mr Diatta immediately before the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team.

Please quote incident number 405 of 26 July.