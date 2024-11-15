Scathing report condemns Yorkshire care home where resident wasn't even allowed outside
St Margaret's Care Home in Batley, rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), has been placed in special measures with its provision cancelled.
This is the most serious measure inspectors can take, the CQC has said, and is always used as a "last resort" to protect people and prevent the care home from operating. The watchdog will now be watching closely, it said, as people are moved to alternative services.
A spokesperson said: "We understand the distress this can cause to people living at a home, and their loved ones, but we believed people were at serious risk of coming to harm if we didn’t take this action."
Inspectors visited the home in July, with a full report to be published in coming days. Nine breaches were found, around care and treatment, safeguarding, and meeting needs.
Run by Halle Healthcare Limited, the home provides care for up to 38 people, including some with dementia. At the time of inspection, nine people lived there.
Among a catalogue of risks, inspectors found people did not always receive their medicines as prescribed, dietary needs were not always met, and staff didn't have enough training. Concerns had been raised by the local authority, prompting the inspection.
Sheila Grant, deputy director of operations, said it was "concerning" to see a lack of leadership and a "culture" that didn't encourage high quality care. She said: "This meant people living at the home weren’t receiving safe, dignified or person-centred care.”
Staff had neglected to deal with some safeguarding concerns, she added: "This is unacceptable and people living at St Margaret’s deserve a better standard of care in a place they call home.”
Inspectors were told of restrictions placed on people with one person claiming they were never allowed out, Ms Grant said, not even in the garden. She added: “We saw there weren’t always meaningful activities being offered. One person said they had started smoking due to boredom and a lack of activities.”