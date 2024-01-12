Battle Scars offers support to self-harm survivors. With a new premises in Leeds, they can help other charities too.

Battle Scars offers support to those affected by self-harm. Credit: Adobe.

A survivor-led charity offering support to people affected by self-harm has found a home –meaning it can build on its important work and reach out to other organisations in Yorkshire.

Battle Scars has taken a new lease for its 7,500 sq ft headquarters in Leeds, enabling the charity to acquire its first ever premises and also create opportunities for other mental health charities and not-for-profits in the city to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the newly secured lease at White Rose Park in the south of the city, Battle Scars has gained a pre-approved Licence to Occupy, empowering the charity to extend the range of the support it can offer to similar services, providing a new space for collaboration and collective action.

Nick Dyson, head of real estate at Blacks Solicitors.

Jenny Groves, chief executive officer at Battle Scars, said: “We are so excited with the opportunity to create the Onward Mental Health Hub. Our dream is to create a welcoming, safe space with a strong lived experience element. We are so grateful to have received the expert guidance from Blacks Solicitors in this endeavour.”

Driven by a commitment to community wellbeing, Battle Scars sought a headquarters to serve as a hub for mental health support. The vision extended beyond its own organisation, aiming to create a welcoming space for other mental health charities to use.

It was Blacks Solicitors’ real estate team that assisted Battle Scars on the acquisition of the new lease. Headed-up by Nick Dyson, supported by Jennifer Gillespie, Senior Associate, and Samuel Morgan-Wynee, Paralegal, the team’s expertise in agreeing leases ensured a successful execution of the deal, highlighting the firm’s commitment to facilitating impactful community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dyson, partner in the real estate team at Blacks Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to support a local mental health charity doing incredible work within the community, which is increasingly needed.

"The deal will not only help Battle Scars to widen its support, it will also create a space where other charities can collaborate and provide further services to communities in Leeds and beyond.”

Jonathan Shires from the landlord, Munroe K, added: “It’s a privilege to be able to support such a wonderful charity as Battle Scars and to help them achieve their dreams.

"It is a great asset to our wider White Rose Park community and we look forward to supporting its wonderful work for many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battle Scars aims to break down the stigma around self-harm, raise awareness, dispel myths and support those affected of gender, age and background.

However, it is just one of the charities represented by Blacks. Other charitable organisations the firm works with include Getaway Girls, Millenium Support Limited, People Matters, St George’s Crypt and RSPCA.