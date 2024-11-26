Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathy, an advanced nurse practitioner at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, worked to stabilise Dave as he began heavily bleeding after an operation in 2007. He was born with a genetic bleeding disorder that causes his blood to take much longer to clot.

"Cathy’s quick thinking and yet calm demeanour with me undoubtedly saved my life that day,” reflects Dave. “I believe that her quick and efficient manner prevented things from turning out very differently.”

Cathy works in the Sheffield Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre, which provides a range of services for adults and families living with inherited and acquired bleeding disorders.

Cathy Harrison, an advanced nurse practitioner at the Sheffield Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre.

She has recently been named the Nursing Times’ Nurse of the Year.

"It’s felt a bit surreal but I’m quite proud I’ve won it,” the 44-year-old says. “It’s nice to not just shed a light on this rare diseases area and world of bleeding disorders but also show that nursing isn’t just about working on wards, there’s other places you can (be)..

"If nursing was advertised like the army and navy are advertised, showing the different opportunities, I think we’d recruit a lot more people to the occupation.”

Cathy, who lives in Wath, Rotherham, has worked in hematology since qualifying as a nurse and has been based at the haemophilia centre since 2006.

Cathy Harrison has been named the Nursing Times’ Nurse of the Year. Photo: ©Paparazzi VIP Photography, via Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

It runs clinics for the investigation, diagnosis and management of conditions including haemophilia, Von Willebrand Disease and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP).

“Bleeding disorders impact on every aspect of people’s health and lives,” Cathy explains. “So you live their lives with them.

"You see them go off to university, you see them have babies, you are with them at death. It’s a really family focused area to work in. It’s nice to see that generational picture and be able to support that.”

Cathy, who studied nursing at the University of Sheffield, has worked with patient organisations to support understanding and raise awareness of blood conditions.

She has also co-created a national education course for nurses and health professionals to deliver bleeding disorders care to patients, and supports the global community within her role with the World Federation of Hemophilia.

“Bleeding disorders is a very fast-evolving field,” she explains. “There’s been a huge surge in developments around drug therapies.”

"I am a bit of a science geek,” she adds. “I get very excited by it all. It’s a very scientific area to work in.”

In Sheffield, the haemophilia centre is a point of contact for people with bleeding disorders.

Staff work to support families to identify people at risk of the conditions and once diagnosed, people are helped by the centre to access treatment and get the care and support they need from services.

Symptoms of bleeding disorders can include frequent and larger-than-average bruising, heavy bleeding after surgery or long-lasting bleeding after giving birth, and heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding.

“What is really key is making sure people have access to care and without a diagnosis, it’s really difficult to get that access,” Cathy says.

“The patients and families are fantastic,” she adds. “Because it’s long term conditions, you form that relationship, you’ve got several generations of family that you look after.”

Award judges praised Cathy as an “excellent role model of professionalism, tenacity and passion, consistently going above and beyond expectations”.

They said: “Her ceaseless drive to innovate, educate and lead has brought transformative change to the care of patients with bleeding disorders on local, national, and international stages."

For patients like Dave, Cathy is a deserving winner. He says: “Alongside her vast clinical knowledge, everything she does is undertaken with care and compassion, a cheery manner, and most importantly, a sense of humour.