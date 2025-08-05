Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last February, her 21-month-old daughter Margot suffered a complex febrile seizure, so long and severe that she spent nearly 48 hours in an induced coma in intensive care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Twelve months on, and with a new addition to the family – Margot’s younger sister Minnie, Steph launched a fundraising challenge earlier this year – a way of expressing her “eternal thanks” to the medical staff that she credits with saving her daughter’s life.

Over the last few months, she has completed several runs of increasing distance including a 5km and 10km route, a half marathon and a marathon.

Steph Buller is running to say thank you to medical teams for caring for her daughter.

Now, she is preparing to push herself even further with her final run in the challenge – a 50km ultra-marathon, the Thames Path Ultra, which is set to take place next month.

“Whilst I love running, this couldn't be further out of my comfort zone,” says Steph, who took up running in earnest after Margot was born.

“I've never ran a proper ultra before, I'm going to have to finally tackle mid-run fuelling and I'm also somewhat sleep deprived living with (two young children).

"But I'm looking forward to the challenge and trying to show just a shred of the resilience Margot has.”

Steph Buller is raising funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

“This isn't just a physical challenge; it's a deeply personal journey,” she adds. “I'm a mum juggling training with family life.

"Balancing night feeds with long training runs has been tough, especially in the recent heatwave, but I feel more motivated than ever to give back to the hospital that enabled us to enjoy life as a family of four.”

Steph and her husband Dane can clearly remember the day their ordinary evening turned into a living nightmare.

Margot seemed a little under the weather as they put her into bed that night and when Steph went to check on her less than half an hour later, she was mid-seizure.

After a 999 call, Margot was taken by blue-light ambulance to Rotherham Hospital.

"For over an hour, paramedics and Rotherham A&E staff worked to stop the convulsion before placing Margot into an induced coma,” 33-year-old Steph recalls.

“Suddenly, a very ordinary Saturday night became filled with CT scans, an urgent transfer to Sheffield Children's Intensive Care Unit and being told to prepare for the possibility of Margot suffering long term brain damage.

"The days that followed were undoubtedly some of our hardest but we knew our girl was in the best possible hands.”

It was determined that Margot was suffering from the flu – but she surpassed all expectations when coming out of the coma and made a full recovery.

After a stint on the high dependency unit and then a week in Rotherham Hospital, she was back to her usual self.

“My husband and I both share the view that the reason why we are as fortunate as we are and in this position is because everybody acted as fast as they did and did everything they needed to do,” Steph says.

“It was the hardest few days that we will ever have to do. We can both vividly remember that Saturday night and almost pleading with people saying can you please tell us our daughter will be okay. To have people say we can’t promise anything is horrible…

“We are so acutely aware of how fortunate we’ve been in the brilliant care Margot received. And we were looked after through the whole experience as a family.”

Margot had another febrile convulsion earlier this year, though thankfully a more minor affair which she came around from without medical intervention.

Steph says: “Today, Margot is the happiest and healthiest toddler you can imagine. She's a Superworm superfan, a bossy big sister to Minnie and queen of the disco.

"Our girls are without question our world and being able to enjoy life as a family of four is all thanks to the amazing teams who saved Margot's life that night.”

Steph is supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and has so far raised more than £700 towards her £1,000 fundraising target.