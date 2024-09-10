Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield teenager and F4 driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling has been announced as The Children’s Hospital Charity’s newest champion.

The 17-year-old driver was racing at Donington late last month as he gained another four trophies in the Rokit British F4, certified by the FIA season. During round eight of the championship, Rowan was named a Children’s Champion for South Yorkshire charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan has been fundraising with the charity as an ambassador since the beginning of 2023.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling at Donington. Picture: Jakob Ebrey.

He raised more than £10,000 that year and by September 2024, aims to madeover £25,000 to help support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan has supported many charities over the years but feels a particular affinity to the Children’s Hospital team.

The F4 racing star was born in the Jessop Wing, just around the corner from the hospital, and then was admitted there two months later for a serious chest infection. He also recently needed an x-ray and, again, used of the facilities at Sheffield Children’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going from being an ambassador, Rowan is now a Children’s Champion, who donate regularly towards enhancements at the hospital, funding hundreds of thousands of pounds of equipment, research and new facilities.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling meets staff from the Children's Hospital Charity. Picture: Jakob Ebrey.

Rowan said: “I’m honoured to be a Children’s Champion for The Children’s Hospital Charity and to continue to raise money and awareness for the wonderful work they do.

“My family and I know first-hand how important the services at Sheffield Children’s are, so it means a lot to us. It was amazing to welcome members of the charity team to Donington to celebrate the announcement.”

Between F4 races, an intense training programme and school, Rowan has continued to fundraise for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has involved a 160ft abseil, a 24-hour fitness challenge, The Steel City Cup, sponsoring snowflakes, organising events with his F4 car and simulator, and offering popular karting coaching and F4 experiences through charity auctions.

Rowan is currently competing in his first Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA Season, driving for the Phinsys by Argenti team. This is seen as the first rung on the ladder towards Formula 1.

He joined the F4 grid following a successful karting career, where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes. His next race will take place at Silverstone (20-22 September) for Round 9 of this year’s F4 championship.

On Thursday, Rowan will also be returning to his old stomping ground, Parkwood Karting, for the final of the Steel City Cup, where businesses are welcomed to compete in a karting championship while fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin Hallatt, Philanthropy Manager from The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re over the moon to announce that Rowan is our newest Children’s Champion. We’re delighted he’s in our team, and the money he’s raised over the last 18 months has made an enormous difference to the lives of our patients, families and staff.

“Since the programme began, our Children’s Champions have helped to raise over £639,000 for Sheffield Children’s. It’s the hard work of fundraisers like Rowan that make the role what it is today and helps us provide much needed support to children in need.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity helps to ensure the needs of the hospital, run by the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, continues to be met with funding projects.

A major part of its work at the moment is focused on raising £2 million towards the build of a new research and technology centre called the National Centre for Child Health Technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, meanwhile, is one of only three dedicated children’s hospital trusts in the UK and its cares includes community and mental health work as well as acute and specialist services. It sees children from ages 0 to 16 in most cases and in some cases up to 18. The hospital provides a full range of services for residents of Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as well as specialised services for patients from across the United Kingdom.