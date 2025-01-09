Shock at sudden plans which could close dozens of Crown Green Bowls sites across Leeds

Bowls campaigners across Yorkshire's biggest city have condemned sweeping cuts which could "decimate" its entire Crown Green Bowls scene in the space of just weeks.

Leeds City Council (LCC) is understood to be consulting on plans which could see the closure of 24 greens, stretching from Harehills to the Harewood ward, Otley and Rawdon.

Bowlers though have spoken of their anger at "shortsighted" proposals, insisting the social toll of this loss would be far greater than savings to plug council coffers.

Rather than saving cash to fund adult social care, they argue it would plough pressure onto overstretched NHS and social care services by cutting a "lifeline" to people aged over 60.

The Harehills Park Bowling Club was celebrated by LCC just 18 months ago for doubling its numbers as it became a warm space. Club captain Laura Fulleylove, who has been bowling since she was three years old, said it's one of the most accessible sports there is.

"It's just devastated the whole bowling community," she said. "Many older people will suffer, coming back in April to find their greens are just gone. It's really cruel."

Previous consultations, just a few years ago, had shown the strength of feeling, she added.

"After all the hard work we've put in and all the support we've had - it can't be allowed to happen just to save a few pennies. We will fight this."

LCC is consulting on proposals until January 17. Campaigners are calling for an urgent extension, arguing 10 days isn't enough time when so many older people would be the ones affected, citing research which suggests over 70 per cent of bowlers are aged over 60.

Proposals would either cut the number of managed sites by closing greens, setting up hubs to be used by multiple clubs, or to increase prices to save £140,000.

The authority manages 61 greens across 47 sites, it outlined, but with demand for the sport declining 39 per cent in the past decade it has "too many" at a cost of £360,000 a year.

Campaigners are to host an emergency meeting this Sunday, at 2pm at Harehills Park, to form an action plan in opposition. To close the clubs now, before the season even starts, would "decimate" the whole league, said Ms Fulleylove.

And Neil Jameson, secretary of Grove Hill Park Crown Green Bowling Club in Otley, said "For many older people, it's a way of life. They wait for summer to come around, when they can play bowls.

"LCC said the money is to cope with increased costs in Adult Social Care. It's as if they've completely overlooked the benefits that bowls can bring. It combats social isolation, people are out in the fresh air, doing light exercise. It's so good for health and wellbeing.

"Without bowls, I suspect a lot of people will be relying more heavily on the NHS and Adult Social Care,” he added. “The costs are minimal to what it would be then.

"And there is all the history of these clubs, at 24 different sites. I suspect just about every one of them will be over 100 years old. That history, that heritage, just gone."