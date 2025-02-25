Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of representatives from the care sector, including staff, providers and clients, are set to march on Westminster today, in an "unprecedented" protest demanding swifter Government action.

Labour pledged to set up a National Care Service in its manifesto, but there has been little detail on what this would look like.

The Government also indefinitely delayed its promise to bring in the fees cap on adult social care, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves blaming a £22 billion black hole in public finances.

An independent commission, led by Baroness Louise Casey, will begin in April, but the Government confirmed that a second phase, making long-term recommendations, might not report until 2028.

Mike Padgham, chair of North Yorkshire’s Independent Care Group, will be one of those marching outside Downing Street today.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s a peaceful march to say enough is enough - with three decades of promises to reform and change and nothing happening.

“We’re trying to do something to speak on behalf of the silent population. It’s not just about providers, there are two million people not getting any care whatsoever.

Mike Padgham, left, with Social Care Minister, Stephen Kinnock, right.

“We just have to absorb costs [like National Insurance hikes] and for many people that might mean exiting the market.

“The Government can act quickly on things if it wants to - it did so within days of being elected on certain things - why does social care always have to wait so long?”

All the care associations in Yorkshire - from York to Sheffield - are sending representatives, while staff members, who cannot leave their jobs, will be demonstrating locally.

However, Mr Padgham explained that providers are already considering what action to take next should the Government not listen to their demands for rapid reform.

“We will have to think what else we can do if no one listens this time,” he said.

“There should be reward in raising your voices and making a point, rather than having to take action further.”

Mr Padgham said options include not taking referrals for a day and withholding fees from the Care Quality Commission.

He explained that any form of direct action would not affect care or “put those in care in any danger”.

“We hope common sense will prevail, at least let’s get round the table and talk,” he said.

“You don’t want to force people’s hands, but those that have done it seem to have had success, while we’ve been quietly in the background for years being as helpful as possible, but have not got anything.”

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to address the demonstrating care providers’ concerns and commit to completing their review.

The party has also said that Chancellor Rachel Reeves should scrap the National Insurance rise for care providers.

Lib Dem social care spokesperson Helen Morgan said: “This is the first time that social care providers have ever felt the need to protest in this way.

“If that isn’t enough of a wake up call for the Government then I do not know what is. This situation is simply unsustainable.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Baroness Casey has been appointed to build a consensus around the future of adult social care that is fair and affordable.

“The first report will be published next year and set out the immediate action this government should take to lay the foundations of a National Care Service.