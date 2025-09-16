Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care Minister Stephen Kinnock spoke to The Yorkshire Post from Tinsley Meadows Primary School, in Sheffield, yesterday, to announce that 600,000 three to five-year-olds in the most deprived parts of the country are now benefitting from the toothbrushing programme.

It sees teachers supervise children brushing their teeth at the start of the day to instill good dental habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes almost 10,000 youngsters in Sheffield, where some schools have been part of a trailblazer set up for around a decade.

South Yorkshire has had some of the highest levels of hospital admissions for tooth decay amongst young children in the country, which Mr Kinnock described as “Dickensian”.

“The prevention agenda is crucial,” Mr Kinnock said.

Stephen Kinnock, Care Minister, visited Tinsley Meadows Primary School in Sheffield, which is part of a Back-to-School supervised toothbrushing.campaign. Credit: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post | James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post

“It’s frankly unacceptable that the biggest cause of five to nine year olds being taken into hospital is to have their decaying and rotten teeth removed.

“It’s a Dickensian state of affairs and we want to tackle that through prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re focusing on some of the most deprived communities in the country, because there is such a strong link between socio-economic deprivation and poor oral health.”

The Care Minister said that parents had told him the programme help make their children feel comfortable attending the dentist.

He explained that “all of our research and evidence suggests” that benefits will be seen in around two years.

Care Minister Stephen Kinnock in Sheffield. Credit: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post | James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post

The University of Sheffield revealed that for the £11m spent on the programme, around £34m will be saved on NHS budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kinnock used the event to defend the Government’s record, which has come under fire in recent weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer is under intense pressure from his own MPs after a series of scandals, including US ambassador Peter Mandelson’s close links to renowned paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The minister told this paper: “Good government is all about delivery, delivery, delivery.

Care Minister Stephen Kinnock at a supervised toothbrushing session in Sheffield. Credit: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post. | James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post

“It’s a great example about how this government is delivering for the British people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course there’s a lot more to do, but I want to ensure that people feel that delivery, understand it and feel that politics can be a force for good in our country.”

The University of Sheffield’s School of Clinical Dentistry has been studying how to improve the roll out of supervised toothbrushing and working with schools like Tinsley Meadows for years.

“We know it’s an effective programme in preventing tooth decay and reducing inequalities in tooth decay,” the university’s Prof Zoe Marshman said.

“Our supervised toothbrushing programme in Sheffield is one of the biggest in the country.