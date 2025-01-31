Tanni Grey-Thompson: ‘I think disability still gets forgotten’
But retiring 18 years ago has not knocked the fight out of this determined woman, who is now firmly committed to helping others, particularly disabled children, to enjoy sport and fitness as much as she has.
Over five Paralympic Games, the wheelchair racer, who has spina bifida, won 16 medals, including 11 gold, as well as winning 13 World Championship medals, holding more than 30 world records, and winning the London Marathon six times.
But since retiring in 2007, Grey-Thompson has diverted her tenacity and determination to interests other than competing, including supporting Variety’s Voices for Change campaign, which will work with children and young people across the UK to spotlight the challenges faced by disabled and disadvantaged children in accessing sports.
It is aimed at breaking down barriers preventing disabled children from low-income families from accessing physical activities. “I think disability still just gets forgotten,” she insists. “It’s not a game of Top Trumps, it’s not one protected characteristic over the other. It’s about how we think we’re inclusive to everyone in society.”
Voices for Change says research shows disabled children from low-income families face a multitude of barriers to sports participation, including the cost of specialised equipment – adaptive sports equipment can cost up to 100 times more than standard equipment – limited accessible facilities, transport problems, and a shortage of trained coaches with expertise in adaptive sports.
“We need disabled children to have better access to sports, whether that’s through the right equipment, training or getting to and from activities,” says Grey-Thompson, who was formerly interim chair at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. “Not every child will become a Paralympian, but every child should have the chance to try out sports – and even fail.”
Does she feel optimistic about getting more disabled children active? “I do, but it’s really difficult,” the 55-year-old admits. “I think it’s something we need to take seriously – it’s about being fit and healthy, it’s keeping people out of the NHS. We know that the fitter and healthier you are, you’re better able to learn, so it all links together.”
She adds: “The cost of living is having a massive impact on families, and there’s an impact to them being fit and healthy as well. So there’s lots of different layers to this.”
Although Grey-Thompson, who became a Dame for her services to sport in 2005 and was created a life peer in 2010, has a strong voice in advocating for disabled children’s sporting opportunities, she firmly believes keeping fit and healthy should be priority for everyone. “You know, 80 per cent of women are not fit enough to be healthy – this is true for non-disabled women as well as disabled. We as a nation need to be fitter and healthier.”