Teenager who had a six hour op to remove a brain tumour launches appeal to thank the Yorkshire hospital

Jake Tindale

Christmas last year was very different for one Yorkshire family

Instead of opening presents and eating turkey, they were bringing son Jake home from hospital after he had a brain tumour removed.

Jake Tindale, 16, was studying for his GCSEs when he began suffering with headaches.

Jake with his mum Katie Woolhouse and stepdad Chris Woolhouse who will be running the London marathon for Sheffield Children's Hospital

A whirlwind Christmas then followed, after an MRI scan unexpectedly revealed he had a brain tumour, which needed a life-saving operation the day before Christmas Eve.

Almost 12 months on, Jake has penned a letter expressing his appreciation for the critical care he received at Sheffield Children’s to mark the start of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Christmas appeal to raise vital funds during the festive period. So far it has raised £4,000.

Jake explains: “I wanted to say thank you to everyone for supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital. You never know when you’ll need the hospital, but when you do, it is great to have such a brilliant place on our doorstep, which is made so much better thanks to Charity support.”

Last December, Jake came home from school one day and fainted. His mum called their local GP for an appointment, who advised they go to the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Jake under went six hours of surgery to remove a brain tumour

With Christmas just around the corner, the unexpected news meant Jake’s family went from planning presents to coming to terms with a life-threatening condition.

“As you can imagine, I was scared; we were all shocked. We never expected it to be something like that,” recalls Jake from Eckington. They were offered three choices: do nothing and see if the tumour continued to grow, do a biopsy or have it removed.

“We talked about it and decided it really shouldn’t be there and so the best thing was to have the operation. The surgeon originally offered Jake a date in January but he really wanted it sooner,” says mum Katie Woolhouse. And so the operation was scheduled for December 23 and not only was Christmas Day 48 hours away, but thick snow fell on the morning of Jake’s operation to add to the stress for his family.

To make matters worse Covid restrictions meant only Jake’s mum Katie could be in the hospital with him.

Charlie Leeks

“Normally we would have had the support of family and friends – and each other but Chris had to spend all the time in the car park,” says Katie.

“It was horrendous. Jake had been complaining of headaches for a while but we never thought it would be something so serious. But the staff were incredible.”

It took surgeons at Sheffield Children’s six hours to remove the growth. “It was probably the longest six hours my parents have even been through,” says Jake, who is now studying for his A-levels and hopes to study music at university.

“I was expecting to stay in hospital, but I couldn’t believe it when they said I could go home on Christmas Day.

“My friends, family and neighbours gathered some food and party poppers together for a makeshift Christmas meal for us as we weren’t expecting to be at home. I was still not well enough to take part but it was a lovely gesture. It wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that I discovered what Santa had brought.

“The whole thing was a whirlwind - it only lasted three weeks, but we went through so much. More than anything, the care I received has left a lasting impression.

“Everyone was absolutely amazing with me. I’m really grateful to have been looked after so well. Even though it was very traumatic, I feel fortunate that it was all over so quickly.”

Jake received the all-clear in May and the news that the grade 2 tumour was benign and he would need no further treatment.

“It was such a relief,” says stepdad Chris Woolhouse, who is running the London Marathon next year for the Children’s Hospital.

“The staff at Sheffield Children’s were amazing. They even gave us their mobile numbers in case we needed to ask any questions.”

Jake will continue to be routinely scanned every year for the next five years to ensure it has not returned. The family has already raised £3,000 split between Sheffield Children’s and Brain Tumour UK.

He is now encouraging others to give back to Sheffield Children’s this Christmas. “If there is anything you can spare this Christmas, I know the Charity will make sure it helps where it is needed most.”

Another family grateful to the hospital are Sam and Nicole Leeks. To say thank you for saving the life of their son who also suffered a brain tumour, when the couple got married in October they asked their guests to make a donation to The Children’s Hospital Charity’s appeal for a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward rather than presents. They an impressive £2,715. Guests also sported charity mascot Theo Bear pin badges as wedding favours.

The couple’s 11-year-old Charlie has been undergoing treatment on the ward for a brain tumour since November 2020.

Nicole, 31, from Stocksbridge explained: “It means the world for us to have raised so much money for Ward 6, I can’t believe how generous all our guests have been. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made a donation and helped celebrate our day with us. We appreciate it more than you will ever know.”

The money raised has helped transform the ward into a larger, brighter space with a better playroom in the heart of the ward.

The Children’s Hospital Charity is asking supporters to wear a festive jumper, host a Christmas quiz, get elfstraordinary in fancy dress or take a whisk with a bake-a-thon.

Donations this year will spread some festive cheer at Christmas and help create a healthier future for those children and young people who have to visit Sheffield Children’s Hospital because of serious illness.

