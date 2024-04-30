Anne Shaw, 68, had survived cancer twice before she became worried that her ovarian cancer had returned in 2019.

She had scans at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds and was told she was cancer-free, only to discover in 2021 that a 3cm tumour should have been spotted more than two years earlier.

By the time Ms Shaw, from Shadwell near Leeds was diagnosed, the cancer had spread to her bowel and she needed a colostomy.

Anne Shaw.

She now lives with a stoma, which she describes as the ‘most horrible thing you can imagine’, and medical professionals have told her it would not have been necessary if the cancer was spotted in 2019.

Now, Ms Shaw has started a petition calling for ‘Anne’s Rule’ to be implemented.

The change would see all NHS scans which have been requested where clinicians suspect cancer is present to be checked by two radiologists, one of whom should be a cancer specialist.

The aim of the policy change is to prevent more cancer patients experiencing the failures she did.

Anne's scan.

In her case, her scan was checked by only one radiologist, which is standard practice.

Due to her misdiagnosis, Ms Shaw, who describes herself as being on ‘Death Row’, now experiences severe restrictions around her daily activities and diet.

However, she believes that if two doctors report independently on their findings, lives would be saved and outcomes improved through earlier diagnosis.

“While it is too late for me, this change in approach could benefit so many other people in the future,” Ms Shaw said.

“Taking proactive action in this way would reduce the risk of cancer being missed, improve patient safety and help to reduce the pressure on NHS staff.

“Together with progressive treatments, this could result in less deaths, families enjoying longer, healthier lives together, and could extend the life expectancy of all cancer sufferers, both now and in the future.”

Through her petition, Ms Shaw hopes people will support her calls for action in improving clinical standards, as well as enhancing life expectancy and quality of life for people with cancer and their families.

“What happened to me could and should have been avoided, if only another radiologist had looked at my scan. The tumour is clear to see,” she said.

“Everyone has a bad day in the office from time to time and that risk must be factored into the NHS’s approach. People’s lives and quality of life are too important for this to be ignored.

“I understand NHS resources are under pressure, but this would pay for itself. More advanced cancers require expensive treatment and management. They take up a lot of clinical time and the prospect of cure is much lower.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care told The Yorkshire Post: “Our sympathies are with Anne and her family.

“We are committed to providing early and accurate diagnosis for all cancers. There are over 60% more staff in the cancer workforce than in 2010.

“We have invested £2.3 billion into Community Diagnostic Centres which are providing important scans and checks at 160 sites across England, helping us achieve our goal of catching 75% of all cancers at stage 1 or 2 by 2028.

“Cancer is also included in our upcoming Major Conditions Strategy. “Last year NHS England published guidance on how diagnosis of suspected gynaecological cancer can be achieved within 28 days, supporting our ongoing work to reduce variation, improve patient experience, and provide a faster diagnosis standard.”

Deputy chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS, Dr Elizabeth Garthwaite, told The Yorkshire Post: “We are deeply sorry for the delay in diagnosing Mrs Shaw’s cancer and the impact this has had on her health.

“We have agreed a date to meet with Mrs Shaw so that we can discuss this further and to listen to her ideas to limit the risk of this happening again.”

Senior associate and clinical negligence specialist at law firm Slater and Gordon, John Lowther, supported Ms Shaw in securing a settlement from St James’s University Hospital.

“Too often, patients seek our help where signs of cancer are missed on scans,” Mr Lowther said.

“As Anne says, everyone makes mistakes and her proposal that imaging results are checked by a second set of eyes is extremely reasonable. Where doctors suspect that a patient has cancer because their medical history and symptoms suggest they are at higher risk, it would be sensible to have two radiologists check the scan.

“In Anne’s case, she now lives with a stoma because it took two and a half years to diagnose that her cancer had returned, despite it being obvious on her initial scan. Anne has proposed a rule that would significantly reduce risk, potentially saving lives and NHS resources.

“Anne’s calls for two radiologists to review the scans of people where cancer is clinically suspected – one of whom will be a cancer specialist – is a very logical one, and one which could very realistically save lives and improve quality of life. We wholeheartedly support her in her campaign for Anne’s Rule to become reality.”