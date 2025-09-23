Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across the country.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Leeds where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington, and the response rate was 38%. 71% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 27% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . York Street Health Practice - Leeds There were 805 survey forms sent out to patients at York Street Health Practice in Leeds, and the response rate was 12%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 24% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Abbey Grange Medical Practice - Kirkstall, Leeds There were 407 survey forms sent out to patients at Abbey Grange Medical Practice in Kirkstall, Leeds, and the response rate was 30%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 28% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales