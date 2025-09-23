The GP surgeries in Leeds with the most helpful receptionist teams as named by patients in GP Patient Survey

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 12:16 BST

Patients in Leeds have revealed how they really feel about their GP receptionist ☎

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across the country.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Join NationalWorld Today - daily headlines delivered to your email

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Leeds where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington, and the response rate was 38%. 71% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 27% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington

There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington, and the response rate was 38%. 71% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 27% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 805 survey forms sent out to patients at York Street Health Practice in Leeds, and the response rate was 12%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 24% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. York Street Health Practice - Leeds

There were 805 survey forms sent out to patients at York Street Health Practice in Leeds, and the response rate was 12%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 24% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 407 survey forms sent out to patients at Abbey Grange Medical Practice in Kirkstall, Leeds, and the response rate was 30%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 28% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Abbey Grange Medical Practice - Kirkstall, Leeds

There were 407 survey forms sent out to patients at Abbey Grange Medical Practice in Kirkstall, Leeds, and the response rate was 30%. 66% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 28% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 613 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr N Dumphy & Partners in Beeston, Leeds, and the response rate was 22%. 65% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Dr N Dumphy & Partners - Beeston, Leeds

There were 613 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr N Dumphy & Partners in Beeston, Leeds, and the response rate was 22%. 65% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostGP practicesGP surgeriesGP appointments
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice